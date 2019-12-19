 ПЛАТА ОД СОНИШТАТА: Модерен милионер бара фотограф кој ќе му прави совршени фотки за на Инстаграм (ФОТО) – Слободен печат
ПЛАТА ОД СОНИШТАТА: Модерен милионер бара фотограф кој ќе му прави совршени фотки за на Инстаграм (ФОТО)

За оваа плата секој би се нафатил да го слика по цел ден!

Слободен печат 19/12/2019 - 18:00
Доколку сте млади, згодни и милионери што повеќе би можеле да посакате? Па, фотограф кој постојано би работел со вас во ваша корист.

Некој кој ќе ги фати совршените моменти за на Инстаграм без да мора да се потпирате на пријателите кои би глумеле фотограф.

Токму тоа го стори и австралискиот милионер за е-трговија Метју Лепре, кој ова искуство добро ќе го плати, всушност 55.000 долари годишно.

Нормално, новиот вработен мора да биде флексибилен. Мора да може да си ги откаже приватните планови, кога на 27-годишниот милионер ќе му текне да отпатува во друга земја.

Фотографот би требало да ја носи сета професионална опрема, се со цел фотографиите на Инстаграм да бидат совршени.

☔️

