ПЛАТА ОД СОНИШТАТА: Модерен милионер бара фотограф кој ќе му прави совршени фотки за на Инстаграм (ФОТО)

Доколку сте млади, згодни и милионери што повеќе би можеле да посакате? Па, фотограф кој постојано би работел со вас во ваша корист.
Некој кој ќе ги фати совршените моменти за на Инстаграм без да мора да се потпирате на пријателите кои би глумеле фотограф.
Токму тоа го стори и австралискиот милионер за е-трговија Метју Лепре, кој ова искуство добро ќе го плати, всушност 55.000 долари годишно.
Нормално, новиот вработен мора да биде флексибилен. Мора да може да си ги откаже приватните планови, кога на 27-годишниот милионер ќе му текне да отпатува во друга земја.
Фотографот би требало да ја носи сета професионална опрема, се со цел фотографиите на Инстаграм да бидат совршени.
Living close to the beach has always been a big goal of mine and now it’s become a reality. 〰️ It’s crazy to see how many goals I’ve been reaching because I decided to make the change to improve my life. 〰️ That decision, alongside hard work and the guidance from the right mentors, has given me the life I once dreamt about. Now I just hope my achievements inspire others to do the same.
I recently spend some time in New Zealand off the grid. It was amazing to be able to disconnect when I spend so much time behind my computer/phone day in and day out.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Every time I get the chance to have a little getaway it's like a mental cleanse and I come back fired up and ready for more.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Next move coming soon!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #beachhouse #ecomwarrior #businesscoach #newzealand #nzskitrip
Now Hiring A Personal Photographer to take my insta pics while I travel the world. ✈️ 🌴 📱 . I’ll let you bring a friend with you too. 👬🏼 (All expenses paid) No experience needed. Full time salary paid. 💰 Only a smart phone needed! To apply: 1. Follow @matthewlepre and @ecomwarrior . 2. Tag a friend you want to bring on your first holiday in this post 👌 3. Click the link in the bio of @ecomwarrior and submit your details Good luck. Winner announced May 31st 2020 🔥
I’ve been living back in Sydney for 2 months now. 〰️ The weather has been warming up and I’m feeling the need to move back to the water by the beach! 〰️ Where are some of the best beaches in the world to live? 🏖 Let me know in the comments below 👇👇 – #businesscoach #kohsamui #workholiday #ecomfreedom #✈️ 📸 @alekstwo
