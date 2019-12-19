ПЛАТА ОД СОНИШТАТА: Модерен милионер бара фотограф кој ќе му прави совршени фотки за на Инстаграм (ФОТО)

View this post on Instagram

Living close to the beach has always been a big goal of mine and now it’s become a reality. 〰️ It’s crazy to see how many goals I’ve been reaching because I decided to make the change to improve my life. 〰️ That decision, alongside hard work and the guidance from the right mentors, has given me the life I once dreamt about. Now I just hope my achievements inspire others to do the same.