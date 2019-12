Брачен пар купил стар железнички вагон и од него направил куќа: Луѓе од цел свет доаѓаат да го видат ова чудо! (ФОТО+ВИДЕО)

View this post on Instagram

New video is live! This week we explore a stunning conversion of a WW2 railway train car into a beautiful tiny house. ❤️ Check out the full tour now! Link in story. . . . . . #livingbiginatinyhouse #tinyhouse #traincar #traincarriage #railwaycarriage #smallspaces #smallspacedesign #ww2 #ww2history #architecture #interiordesign #alternativeliving #livingbig