14 C
Скопје
Актуелно

23:07 Французите сакаат без борба да ја елиминираат Македонија

23:03 По 20 дена поминати во карантин мислел дека халуцинира кога го…

23:00 Креативни предизвици со тоалетна хартија се хит на Инстаграм! (ВИДЕО)

22:56 Постигнат историски договор за нафтата, крај на кризата која му се…

22:34 Каква неодговорност: Овие кинески граѓани ги преполнија плажите, властите апелираат да…

Необичен тренд во карантин: Наместо пижами по дома, инфлуенсерките носат гламурозни фустани додека ги извршуваат обврските! (ФОТО)

од Слободен Печат0

Луси Роџерс (32) неодамна направи Инстаграм профил @sayyestothewfhdress на кој секојдневно ги објавува своите гламурозни модни комбинации и покрај тоа што времето го поминува во домашен карантин, пренесува NewYorkPost.

„Го направив овој профил за да ги насмеам своите пријатели и семејство, но да бидам искрена, сега ова стана важен дел од мојот живот. Добив голем број пораки од луѓе кои ми рекоа дека им се допаѓа идејата, но и дека сакаат да мисе придружат“, откри Луси, инаку стручњак за дигитален маркетинг.

Луси ги покажа своите најомилени фустани, а воглавно станува збор за гламурозни креации, кои се носат на вечерни излагања и прослави.

Така таа јаде во најмодерните тоалети, чита книги, го чисти тоалетот.

Роџерс не е единствената која го води својот моден дневник на Инстаграм додека е во карантин.

Џесика Ванг, модната инфлуенсерка од Њујорк и блогерка, ги вади најдобрите модни комбинации од својот ормар, а потоа ги претставува на популарната друштвена мрежа.

Во една објава Ванг носи фустан на едно рамо, додека ги завршува домашните обврски.

Уште една инспирација стига и од инстаграм-профилот @wfhfits. Популарниот профил кој има 22,4 илјади следбеници, ги објавува најдобрите модни комбинации кои главно се пратени од други корисници на интернет платформата.

Прочитајте и...  Како вежба Таљат од Џепчиште во каратнин! (ВИДЕО)

Прочитај повеќе

Креативни предизвици со тоалетна хартија се хит на Инстаграм! (ВИДЕО)

Слободен Печат

Истражување ја откри неочекуваната последица на живеењето заедно пред бракот!

Слободен Печат

Интервју со „Conquering lion“: Новиот албум повикува на обединување на луѓето против постоечките проблеми

Михаило Донев

Како вежба Таљат од Џепчиште во каратнин! (ВИДЕО)

Слободен Печат

Се прославил со Мики, најмногу го сакал Шиљо, а последните зборови му останале мистерија

Слободен печат

Четири работи кои ја убиваат страста во врската или бракот

Слободен печат

Остави Коментар

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Прочитај повеќе

Фолкерката Зорица Марковиќ отворено за моментот кога го фатила својот сопруг со љубовничката!

Слободен Печат

Страотно злосторство од љубомора: Ќерката на најбогатиот спортист со два ножа ја прободела соперничката

Слободен печат

ПРЕПОРАКИ ОД ИЗОЛАЦИЈА: Вежби во домашни услови со Маја Талевска Печников 3. СЕТ (ВИДЕО)

Јасмина Кантарџиева Димков

Љубовната мистериозност на „женомрзецот“ Ниче, поради љубов трипати неуспешно се самоубивал

Слободен печат

Турската актерка стави ботокс, па се пожали: Си го уништив лицето! (ФОТО)

Слободен Печат

Внимавајте на менталното здравје: Храна што ја зголемува анксиозноста

Слободен печат