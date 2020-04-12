Необичен тренд во карантин: Наместо пижами по дома, инфлуенсерките носат гламурозни фустани додека ги извршуваат обврските! (ФОТО)

Луси Роџерс (32) неодамна направи Инстаграм профил @sayyestothewfhdress на кој секојдневно ги објавува своите гламурозни модни комбинации и покрај тоа што времето го поминува во домашен карантин, пренесува NewYorkPost.
View this post on Instagram
Day 19. Is anyone else ploughing through tea now they’re WFH!? At least the kettle is a reminder I once used a handbag. What I love about this dress is it helps aid my peach tea addiction; you can stuff teabags in the pockets to eliminate cupboard reach. Making tea is also a good time to play ‘what’s your favorite stovetop?’. Front right is always my fav. It’s quite the debate on our daily family FaceTime! #renttherunway #slateandwillow #teatime #sayyestothewfhdress #socialdistancing #lockdown #isolation #wfh #fashion#ootd
„Го направив овој профил за да ги насмеам своите пријатели и семејство, но да бидам искрена, сега ова стана важен дел од мојот живот. Добив голем број пораки од луѓе кои ми рекоа дека им се допаѓа идејата, но и дека сакаат да мисе придружат“, откри Луси, инаку стручњак за дигитален маркетинг.
View this post on Instagram
Day 5. Self care and wellness is so important when you’re cooped up inside all day. Luckily, WFH, we can multitask! What I like about this dress is there’s minimal chance of facemask drippage. Might have to wear a sweater for conference calls but with it being Friday, after 5pm… me and the girls are out on the town (my apartment). #sayyestothewfhdress #wfh #fridayfeels #dressupfriday #renttherunway #socialdistancing #dressupfriday
Луси ги покажа своите најомилени фустани, а воглавно станува збор за гламурозни креации, кои се носат на вечерни излагања и прослави.
View this post on Instagram
Day 11. Anyone else get tempted to have that extra 20 mins (1.5 hours) in bed? One of the benefits of WFH, is that we can work anywhere in the house. Who needs a mouse, a second screen, decent posture and somewhere flat to lean on..!? What I like about this dress is that wherever you are in the house/office you don’t really feel like you’re in self isolation, as you’ll always have a little friend on your shoulder. #wfh #ootd #wfhbutmakeitfashion #sayyestothewfhdress #renttherunway #rtr #bagdleymischka #socialdistancing #fashion #ballgown
Така таа јаде во најмодерните тоалети, чита книги, го чисти тоалетот.
Роџерс не е единствената која го води својот моден дневник на Инстаграм додека е во карантин.
Џесика Ванг, модната инфлуенсерка од Њујорк и блогерка, ги вади најдобрите модни комбинации од својот ормар, а потоа ги претставува на популарната друштвена мрежа.
Во една објава Ванг носи фустан на едно рамо, додека ги завршува домашните обврски.
Уште една инспирација стига и од инстаграм-профилот @wfhfits. Популарниот профил кој има 22,4 илјади следбеници, ги објавува најдобрите модни комбинации кои главно се пратени од други корисници на интернет платформата.