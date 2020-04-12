Необичен тренд во карантин: Наместо пижами по дома, инфлуенсерките носат гламурозни фустани додека ги извршуваат обврските! (ФОТО)

View this post on Instagram

Day 19. Is anyone else ploughing through tea now they’re WFH!? At least the kettle is a reminder I once used a handbag. What I love about this dress is it helps aid my peach tea addiction; you can stuff teabags in the pockets to eliminate cupboard reach. Making tea is also a good time to play ‘what’s your favorite stovetop?’. Front right is always my fav. It’s quite the debate on our daily family FaceTime! #renttherunway #slateandwillow #teatime #sayyestothewfhdress #socialdistancing #lockdown #isolation #wfh #fashion#ootd