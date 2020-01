За дами од 20 до 50 години: Ако сте вака облечени, изгледате феноменално! (ФОТО) - Слободен печат

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess wore a mix of old and new pieces for her visit to Birmingham yesterday where she launched a landmark surgery on early childhood. The Duchess wore a new blouse by @tabithawebbuk – the 100% silk Pansy Pussybow in Green Chevron which is £295. She paired the blouse with her @insidejigsaw Sport Luxe Jersey Wise Leg Trouser she has worn twice previously. They are now down to £65 from £130 but in limited sizes. For jewellery, Kate wore her @monicavinader Siren Wire Earrings in Green Onyx which are £115. She also had on a new bracelet, something we don't see her wearing that much. This is the @halcyondays_uk Maya Torque Aquamarine & Gold Bangle which is £110. (Thanks to UFO No More for the ID) Kate finished off the look with her @emmylondonofficial Josie Midnight block heels which are £395. Credit : @katemidleton 🇬🇧