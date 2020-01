Направете Златно млеко - еликсир за долг и здрав живот - Слободен печат

View this post on Instagram

If you haven't tried golden milk yet, you're missing out! It's a creamy Ayurvedic drink that's filled to the brim with nutrients. I love drinking golden milk before bed because it aids relaxation and helps boost the immune system while sleeping. . Golden Milk . 1 1/2 cup plant-based milk 375 ml 3 pitted dates 1 tsp turmeric 1 cinnamon stick or 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon . To a small saucepan, add plant-based milk, pitted dates, turmeric and cinnamon stick. Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Remove the cinnamon stick and blend using an immersion blender.