ФОТО+ВИДЕО: Весел караван – 11-члено семејство патувачки музичари кое функционира совршено!

од Слободен печат

Запознајте го семејството со патувачки музичари од Сан Франциско, кое и покрај бројноста и разликата во годините функционира совршено.

Фото: Инстаграм

Иако во нивниот дом секојдневно е гужва, ангажирањето за повеќе различни работи успева некако да ги скроти децата. Сите се исклучително вредни и талентирани и помагаат во домот, велат родителите.

Нивните денови се перфектно организирани, а секоја активност вклучува нешто креативно (цртање, шиење, проби, свирки на улица).

Фото: Инстаграм

Интересно е дека повеќето од нив свират на по два инструменти, како и тоа дека и најмладиот член, кој штотуку учи да оди стабилно, покажал интерес за музиката. Низ годините како што се раѓал некој нов член, понесен од самата атмосфера во домот, започнувал сам да покажува интерес за се што прават другите.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

All 11 of us playing an Irish Medley by our happy little home on wheels, (before we got kicked out of the trailer park 🤭) Living in a trailer park was both amazingly hard and amazingly easy. The trailer was so small that it didn’t take long to clean but because it was so small it was hard to find a place for all our stuff! The instruments lived in our car during this time. When we moved to San Francisco we had to temporarily park our trailer in a trailer storage lot. San Francisco doesn’t have many driveways lol! The houses are pretty jammed together around here.🏘 Hoping we can go on another musical Gypsy journey at some point in the future❤️#trailerlife #airstream #momlife #violinkids #music #wowmusicians #quarantinelife #musiciansofinstagram #largefamilylife #bigfamilylife #family #thehappycaravan #delamottestrings #folkmusic #buskinglife #parttimegypsies #violin #cello #folkmusic #irish #irishfolkmusic #drunkensailor #drowsymaggie #swallowtailjig #9kids

A post shared by Amber de la Motte (@the.happy.caravan) on


Каде и да засвират, публиката ја оставаат без текст, а воодушевувањето никој не може да го сокрие.

Прочитајте и...  Непрепознатлива: Како изгледала Кајли Џенер на 14 годишна возраст?

Погледнете дел од нивните објави на Инстаграм…

