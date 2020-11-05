ФОТО+ВИДЕО: Весел караван – 11-члено семејство патувачки музичари кое функционира совршено!

Запознајте го семејството со патувачки музичари од Сан Франциско, кое и покрај бројноста и разликата во годините функционира совршено.
Иако во нивниот дом секојдневно е гужва, ангажирањето за повеќе различни работи успева некако да ги скроти децата. Сите се исклучително вредни и талентирани и помагаат во домот, велат родителите.
“The Star Spangled Banner” (National Anthem of the United States) played by our 7 oldest children❤️🇺🇸by our home on Oak street in San Francisco, California ❤️ . Time to Vote America!🇺🇸 . God Bless the U.S.A.!❤️🤍💙 . . #vote #america #election2020 #capturingmotherhood #parenting #motherhood #pleasevote #freedom #violin #cello #chambermusic #largefamilylife
Нивните денови се перфектно организирани, а секоја активност вклучува нешто креативно (цртање, шиење, проби, свирки на улица).
Интересно е дека повеќето од нив свират на по два инструменти, како и тоа дека и најмладиот член, кој штотуку учи да оди стабилно, покажал интерес за музиката. Низ годините како што се раѓал некој нов член, понесен од самата атмосфера во домот, започнувал сам да покажува интерес за се што прават другите.
All 11 of us playing an Irish Medley by our happy little home on wheels, (before we got kicked out of the trailer park 🤭) Living in a trailer park was both amazingly hard and amazingly easy. The trailer was so small that it didn’t take long to clean but because it was so small it was hard to find a place for all our stuff! The instruments lived in our car during this time. When we moved to San Francisco we had to temporarily park our trailer in a trailer storage lot. San Francisco doesn’t have many driveways lol! The houses are pretty jammed together around here.🏘 Hoping we can go on another musical Gypsy journey at some point in the future❤️#trailerlife #airstream #momlife #violinkids #music #wowmusicians #quarantinelife #musiciansofinstagram #largefamilylife #bigfamilylife #family #thehappycaravan #delamottestrings #folkmusic #buskinglife #parttimegypsies #violin #cello #folkmusic #irish #irishfolkmusic #drunkensailor #drowsymaggie #swallowtailjig #9kids
Каде и да засвират, публиката ја оставаат без текст, а воодушевувањето никој не може да го сокрие.
Погледнете дел од нивните објави на Инстаграм…
Our oldest 4 playing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” Hawaiian style. We found a little spot in the Mission District in San Francisco that had some really colorful art on the buildings so it seemed like the perfect spot for this song❤️ #stringquartet #largefamilylife #missiondistrict #hawaii #izzy #Lingling40hours #grafitti #somewhereovertherainbow #momlife #life #displacement #music #violin #cello #violinkids #viola
Chloé (6) and Anna (8) giving some Irish ☘️ music a spin. It is hard to get the folk rhythm right when you are classically trained but I think they are doing a pretty good job!👍🏻❤️ . . . . #irish #irishfolkmusic #joy #sisters #largefamilylife #musiciansofinstagram #violinkids #thehappycaravan #6yearsold #8yearsold #classicalmusic #cello #violin #lingling40hours
Doing the #oceanspraychallenge Any challenge that involves drinking juice makes my kids happy. 😊 @oceansprayinc #fleetwoodmacchallenge #largefamilylife #skateboard #lovemykids #thehappycaravan #delamottestrings #sanfrancisco #fleetwoodmac #familyskate @doggface208 #momlife