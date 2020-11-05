ФОТО+ВИДЕО: Весел караван – 11-члено семејство патувачки музичари кое функционира совршено!

View this post on Instagram

“The Star Spangled Banner” (National Anthem of the United States) played by our 7 oldest children❤️🇺🇸by our home on Oak street in San Francisco, California ❤️ . Time to Vote America!🇺🇸 . God Bless the U.S.A.!❤️🤍💙 . . #vote #america #election2020 #capturingmotherhood #parenting #motherhood #pleasevote #freedom #violin #cello #chambermusic #largefamilylife