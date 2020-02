Југословенката на која Пикасо ѝ го уништи животот: Мажите се крадци на идеи, а Пикасо е голем грабливец (ФОТО) - Слободен печат

View this post on Instagram

Oh DORA! ✨🕸✨ I can’t tell you how excited I am for the upcoming @tate Modern show and perfect for a spooky eve!!!!! 🦷 Surrealist star Dora Maar was a photographer, painter and poet who experimented with architectural elements in her mystical black and white photo montages made predominantly in the 1930s. Born in 1907, Maar began her artistic career in commercial and fashion photography post École Beaux-Arts with fellow surrealist student, Jacqueline Lamba. Her eye for the unusual also translated to her commercial photography, including fashion and advertising, as well as to her social documentary projects. In Europe’s increasingly fraught political climate, Maar signed her name to numerous left-wing manifestos – a radical gesture for a woman at that time 🔥 Although famously known to be Picasso's muse for his Weeping Woman, Maar contributed to his monumental Guernica by documenting the work's successive stages. Nice post by @tate today !!! #DoraMaar #WomenArtists