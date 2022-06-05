ФОТО+ВИДЕО: Нови експлозии во Киев, руски проектил летал „критично ниско” над нуклеарна електрана во јужна Украина
Украинскиот државен оператор „Енергоатом” соопшти дека Русија истрелала крстосувачки проектил „критично ниско” над нуклеарната централа во јужна Украина.
– Русија продолжува да ја загрозува безбедноста на украинските нуклеарни електрани и ѝ се заканува на светот со нова нуклеарна катастрофа, се наведува во соопштението на „Енергоатом”.
Russians hit Kyiv with missiles again. That happened around 6 am in the city’s east. On the photo you may see how one of the missiles hit a target in Darnytsya district. Locals say they heard 7 explosions. This is happening again, like in March and April. Russians escalate. pic.twitter.com/9lv3HcW0Zn
— Ivan Verstyuk 📊 (@VerstyukIvan) June 5, 2022
Исто така се посочува дека руска крстосувачка ракета слична на ракетата Калибар е истрелана во насока на Киев каде утрово се слушнаа експлозии.
Flying Kh-101 cruise missile over Kyiv this morning pic.twitter.com/7qxtXOF6X5
— Spriteer (@spriteer_774400) June 5, 2022
Ukraine says a cruise missile, possibly one of the ones that hit Kyiv, flew "critically low" over the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant. "Even the smallest piece of a missile that hits a working reactor could cause a nuclear catastrophe & radiation leak" 😬 pic.twitter.com/QNRsfKZtIf
— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) June 5, 2022
– Руските сили сè уште не сфаќаат дека дури и најмал фрагмент од проектил може да предизвика нуклеарна катастрофа и протекување на радијација, истакнува „Енергоатом.
Ukraine’s state nuclear company, @energoatom_ua, said a Russian cruise missile — possibly one of at least 5 that hit Kyiv this morning — “flew critically low over the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant.” 😬 pic.twitter.com/EsUuQ5bK0W
— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) June 5, 2022
Several missiles fired on Kyiv this am, with first landings in quite some time. Some in residential areas, others on military targets. Thankfully no deaths to report. pic.twitter.com/joymoOu4Br
— Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) June 5, 2022
Претходно, градоначалникот на Киев, Виталиј Кличко на Телеграм објави дека утрово во киевските квартови Дарницки и Днипровски се регистрирани повеќе експлозии, а едно лице е повредено.
According to the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, there are no dead as a result of the shelling of the capital.
One victim was hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/26t0xYeMJz
— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) June 5, 2022
💢1/Good f* morning to you, guys! I woke up from the sounds of missiles launched by rashists, they attacked the military and civilian infrastructure of #Kyiv and it hit the district where I live. pic.twitter.com/yrhWKJGvCa
— Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) June 5, 2022