ФОТО+ВИДЕО: Нови експлозии во Киев, руски проектил летал „критично ниско” над нуклеарна електрана во јужна Украина

Фотографии од Енергоатом

Украинскиот државен оператор „Енергоатом” соопшти дека Русија истрелала крстосувачки проектил „критично ниско” над нуклеарната централа во јужна Украина.

– Русија продолжува да ја загрозува безбедноста на украинските нуклеарни електрани и ѝ се заканува на светот со нова нуклеарна катастрофа, се наведува во соопштението на „Енергоатом”.

Исто така се посочува дека руска крстосувачка ракета слична на ракетата Калибар е истрелана во насока на Киев каде утрово се слушнаа експлозии.

– Руските сили сè уште не сфаќаат дека дури и најмал фрагмент од проектил може да предизвика нуклеарна катастрофа и протекување на радијација, истакнува „Енергоатом.

Претходно, градоначалникот на Киев, Виталиј Кличко на Телеграм објави дека утрово во киевските квартови Дарницки и Днипровски се регистрирани повеќе експлозии, а едно лице е повредено.

 

