Прекрасната актерка ги соблекла скапоцените фустани и заминала во Тел Авив да им помага на заболените (ФОТО)

Израелската убавица се пошегувала дека никој не ја препознава, бидејќи и се гледаат само очите.
Израелската актерка и манекенка Моран Атиас (39) се вратила пред еден и пол месец во својата родна земја од Лос Анџелес, за во текот на пандемијата да биде поблиску до семејството.
Убавата актерка е една од волонтерките кои ја понудиле својата помош во борбата против коронавирусот во болницата „Ичилув” во Тел Авив.
Моран, која го оствари својот прв интернационален успех во Италија, каде беше популарна телевизиска водителка и актерка, изјави дека одлучила да се пријави за волонтирање откако го видела бројот на починати во Италија.
На почетокот на март се вратила од Лос Анџелес во Израел за во овој тежок период да биде блиску до своите најблиски.
Манекенката е снимена како менува постелнини и носи вода за пациентите додека носи маска и заштитно одело, за да се спречи ширењето на инфекцијата. Се пошегувала дека никој не ја препознава, бидејќи и се гледаат само очите.
Israeli actress and model, Moran Atias, volunteered at Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv to help doctors treat #Coronavirus patients. 👏 pic.twitter.com/HJTfXnVtNu
— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) April 23, 2020
Како амбасадор на добрата волја во IsrAid, исто така учествувала и во хуманитарни акции во Хаити по земјотресот во 2010-та година.
„Мислам дека сум адекватна за тоа да им пружам на луѓето можност да видат дека можам да волонтирам. Тоа е шанса да се фокусираат на други работи, а не само на тоа каква облека носам”, изјавила актерката.
Моран стекна голема слава во 2014-та година во серијата „Тиранин”, а меѓу другото ја красела и насловната страна на списанијата „Maxim” и „Men’s Health”. Таа на 9-ти април го прослави 39-от роденден.
Over three weeks now I had the PRIVILEGE to be a small part of a huge effort of the amazing medical team of ICILOV in Tel Aviv at the Corona ER department. I want to assure all of you that I’m keeping safe ( thank you for your concern) not that I’m only safe I feel so lucky to meet in person a team of devoted nurses, doctors, sanitary staff, cleaners, secretary and patients and their families. I don’t have any medical training so what I do is receive the patients, change sheets, organize paper work, take pressure, Bathroom needs and mostly I am there as the “clean hands” for the blood work and Corona test so the staff is protected . My favorite part is to talk and listen to the patients, hold their hands (with gloves) and communicate with their families as they are not allowed in the department . I am HONORED and happy to be there from day to day. I salute the medical universe all year long and especially NOW. 🙏🏾 Channel 12 came for a quick visit and this is their report. The media here is working non stop to provide information and hopefully keep everyone Safe and Calm. Stay safe I love you all and thank you for your messages of concern 🙏🏾🌎❤️ May we all stay connected now and for ever. I love you ICYLOV and all the team. See you tomorrow. @ichilovtlv @ulpan.shishi
These last 10 days I had the privilege to work along side the medical staff of Iycilov hospital in Tel Aviv in what became Corona ER department . These are two of my shining stars Nurse Farid and Nurse Racheli Buzaglo that work tirelessly for 12 hours shift. Barely ever take a break. Take care of each patient with care and devotion and excellent work ethic. Thank you both for showing me the way.. I admire you always and especially on these holiday days that you also sacrifice the precious time to celebrate with your family. And Instead you are here in the hospital. 🙏🏾 Happy Holidays ❤️ @faridalakh @rach1702 @ichilovtlv