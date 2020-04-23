17 C
Скопје
Актуелно

20:11 „Гугл“ отсега ќе ги контролира сите огласувачи

20:06 Нема ништо од Ролан Гарос, тој е мртов

20:03 На островот Лезбос со огнено оружје ранети двајца мигранти

20:00 Прекрасната актерка ги соблекла скапоцените фустани и заминала во Тел Авив…

19:57 Помпео: САД можеби никогаш повеќе нема да ја финансира СЗО

Прекрасната актерка ги соблекла скапоцените фустани и заминала во Тел Авив да им помага на заболените (ФОТО)

од Слободен печат0

Израелската убавица се пошегувала дека никој не ја препознава, бидејќи и се гледаат само очите.

Израелската актерка и манекенка Моран Атиас (39) се вратила пред еден и пол месец во својата родна земја од Лос Анџелес, за во текот на пандемијата да биде поблиску до семејството.

Убавата актерка е една од волонтерките кои ја понудиле својата помош во борбата против коронавирусот во болницата „Ичилув” во Тел Авив.

Моран, која го оствари својот прв интернационален успех во Италија, каде беше популарна телевизиска водителка и актерка, изјави дека одлучила да се пријави за волонтирање откако го видела бројот на починати во Италија.

На почетокот на март се вратила од Лос Анџелес во Израел за во овој тежок период да биде блиску до своите најблиски.

Манекенката е снимена како менува постелнини и носи вода за пациентите додека носи маска и заштитно одело, за да се спречи ширењето на инфекцијата. Се пошегувала дека никој не ја препознава, бидејќи и се гледаат само очите.

Како амбасадор на добрата волја во IsrAid, исто така учествувала и во хуманитарни акции во Хаити по земјотресот во 2010-та година.

Прочитајте и...  Наоми Кемпбел (49): Јадам само еднаш дневно за да ја сочувам манекенската линија, тоа не е изгладнување!

„Мислам дека сум адекватна за тоа да им пружам на луѓето можност да видат дека можам да волонтирам. Тоа е шанса да се фокусираат на други работи, а не само на тоа каква облека носам”, изјавила актерката.

Моран стекна голема слава во 2014-та година во серијата „Тиранин”, а меѓу другото ја красела и насловната страна на списанијата „Maxim” и „Men’s Health”. Таа на 9-ти април го прослави 39-от роденден.

View this post on Instagram

Over three weeks now I had the PRIVILEGE to be a small part of a huge effort of the amazing medical team of ICILOV in Tel Aviv at the Corona ER department. I want to assure all of you that I’m keeping safe ( thank you for your concern) not that I’m only safe I feel so lucky to meet in person a team of devoted nurses, doctors, sanitary staff, cleaners, secretary and patients and their families. I don’t have any medical training so what I do is receive the patients, change sheets, organize paper work, take pressure, Bathroom needs and mostly I am there as the “clean hands” for the blood work and Corona test so the staff is protected . My favorite part is to talk and listen to the patients, hold their hands (with gloves) and communicate with their families as they are not allowed in the department . I am HONORED and happy to be there from day to day. I salute the medical universe all year long and especially NOW. 🙏🏾 Channel 12 came for a quick visit and this is their report. The media here is working non stop to provide information and hopefully keep everyone Safe and Calm. Stay safe I love you all and thank you for your messages of concern 🙏🏾🌎❤️ May we all stay connected now and for ever. I love you ICYLOV and all the team. See you tomorrow. @ichilovtlv @ulpan.shishi

A post shared by Moran Atias (@moranatias) on

Прочитај повеќе

Јелена Ѓоковиќ во мини-фустан со гол грб, а глетката околу неа е тешка да се опише со зборови! (ФОТО)

Васко Спасоски

Наоми Кемпбел (49): Јадам само еднаш дневно за да ја сочувам манекенската линија, тоа не е изгладнување!

Слободен печат

Жени суперхероини: Елена Велевска, кога ќе помине коронакризата ќе излезе од четирите ѕида во ТОП издание!

Фата Моргана

Каде е и зошто исчезна Кармен Електра, секс-симболот на 90-те (ФОТО/ВИДЕО)

Васко Спасоски

Најголеми брбливци – Внимавајте кои тајни ги споделувате со овие 3 хороскопски знаци

Слободен печат

Џеј Ло го честиташе денот на планетата земја: Фотографијата која ја објави нема да ве остави рамнодушни! (ФОТО)

Васко Спасоски

Остави Коментар

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Прочитај повеќе

Како вашите бели патики секогаш да бидат совршено чисти? Ова е трикот….

Слободен печат

Им донираат илјадници долари поради него: Дрејк ги направи славни овие деца од Африка! (ВИДЕО)

Васко Спасоски

„Evanescence“ се враќаат: Синглот „Wasted on you“ е вовед за нов албум по девет години пауза!

Слободен печат

Почина актерка најпозната по улога во серијата „Очајни домаќинки“ (ФОТО)

Слободен печат

Инфектолог открива дали можеме да се заразиме со коронавирус при капење во море или во базен

Слободен печат

Него повеќе го нема, но има нови спотови: Објавен нов спот за песната „The hills“ од Леонард Коен (ВИДЕО)

Слободен печат