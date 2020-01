Познатата новинарка критикувана поради постапката кон нејзината ќерка! - Слободен печат

View this post on Instagram

My firstborn is 11 !!!!! Honestly, don’t know how it happened. 😭 And, have no idea what we did to deserve such a kind, compassionate, COURAGEOUS daughter. We ❤️ you forever, Caroline Grace. And, have a difficult time expressing how proud we are of the way you are carrying yourself: living, loving, leading. (Also, she helped bake and assemble that unicorn cake with the uber talented @anchan_lee. Proving she’s already surpassed her mother in the kitchen. ) 😘