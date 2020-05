После месец дена во изолација со поранешната сопруга, Брус Вилис конечно во прегратките на сопругата Ема! (ФОТО)

View this post on Instagram

It’s Bruce’s birthday today! 🎉🎈🎂 And where I could use this space to write endlessly about him, let’s be real, he’s never going to see this post because he’s not on social media. So instead I’ll take this moment to ask everyone to please follow the @cdcgov guidelines closely so that we’re all safe and can move through this quickly and effectively so we can get back to some kind of normalcy, please. Look after yourselves and especially our elderly! 🙏🏽 #publicserviceannouncement #covid_19 #flattenthecurve #staywell #birthdayappreciation #brucewillis