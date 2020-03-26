6 C
Скопје
Актуелно

21:12 Дел од земјоделците се изземени од ограничувањето за движење за викенд…

21:04 Совети за дезинфекција на возилата

21:02 Седум армиски припадници кои се дел од НАТО мисијата во Авганистан…

20:51 Почина легендарниот француски тренер кој на „триколорите“ им ја донесе титулата…

20:51 Зошто во некои азиски земји луѓето носат маски, а во други…

Погледнете како би изгледале омотите на славните музички албуми во време на коронавирус! (ФОТО)

од Слободен печат0

Проектот се вика „6 feet covers“ и е дело на група на активисти од Лос Анџелес, кои себеси се дефинираат како лица „определени за социјални, економски и културни промени во општеството“.

За да се подигне свеста за потребата од социјално дистанцирање во време на пандемијата од коронавирусот, група на американски активисти ги редизајнираа омотите на познатите албуми, така што членовите на бендовите ги оддалечија едни од други, пренесува „Headliner“.

Проектот се вика „6 feet covers“ и е дело на група на активисти од Лос Анџелес, кои себеси се дефинираат како лица „определени за социјални, економски и културни промени во општеството“.

Уште од минатата недела својата работа ја споделуваат на Инстаграм, а обработуваат албуми на „Битлси“, „Квин“, „Кис“, Блонди, „U2“, „Рамонс“ и „Б-52“.

Повеќе вакви „уметнички дела“ може да се најдат на нивната веб-страница, каде може да се забележат и дизајнирани омоти од легендарни албуми и на „AC/DC“, Пол Сајмон, но и уште многу други.

Во продолжение погледнете како изгледаат редизајнираните омоти на славните албуми во време на коронавирус:

Прочитајте и...  Стајкурас: Моменталната слика е дека рецесијата во Грција ќе биде поблага од другите европски земји

Прочитај повеќе

Шерон Стоун го покажа скриениот талент: Сликата која ја наслика ги воодушеви сите (ФОТО)

Слободен печат

Оваа фотографија најдобро доловува како моментално се чувствуваат матурантите

Слободен печат

Тања Кокев, модна дизајнерка: Животот е игра на добро и лошо, црно и бело, а балансот е некаде помеѓу

Александра Велинова

Зошто жените најчесто изневеруваат?

Слободен печат

Поради коронавирусот откажано и доделувањето на Тони наградите

Слободен печат

Што е ковидиот и како да го препознаете, нов термин се прошири на социјалните мрежи

Слободен печат

Остави Коментар

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Прочитај повеќе

Сакате лицето да ви изгледа послабо? Може, со помош на правилен избор на фризура и боја

Слободен печат

Од овие навики би требало да се откажете за време на коронавирусот

Слободен печат

Самите направете витамин Ц во прав на лесен и едноставен начин

Слободен печат

Аријана Гранде е во самоизолација со новото момче, еве кој е и што работи тој

Слободен печат

Е, ова е газда: Погледнете што ќе направи Ед Ширан за своите вработени за време на пандемијата!

Слободен печат

Почина Бетовен, Роден е Стивен Тејлор и други настани кои ја одбележаа музиката низ историјата…

Слободен печат