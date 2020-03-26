Погледнете како би изгледале омотите на славните музички албуми во време на коронавирус! (ФОТО)

Проектот се вика „6 feet covers“ и е дело на група на активисти од Лос Анџелес, кои себеси се дефинираат како лица „определени за социјални, економски и културни промени во општеството“.
За да се подигне свеста за потребата од социјално дистанцирање во време на пандемијата од коронавирусот, група на американски активисти ги редизајнираа омотите на познатите албуми, така што членовите на бендовите ги оддалечија едни од други, пренесува „Headliner“.
Do the same as Mick and Stevie and stay 6 feet away from each other and stop the spread. #6feetcovers Reimagined iconic album covers where bandmates stand 6 feet away from each other to stop COVID19 spread. MORE INFO 👆 LINK IN BIO #socialdistancing #socialdistance #6feet #corona #covid_19 #covid #covıd19 #flattenthecurve #staystrong #stayhome #quarantine #pandemic #hope #stayathome #staysafe #music #hope #fleetwoodmac #stevienicks #mickfleetwood #lindseybuckingham #christinemcvie
Уште од минатата недела својата работа ја споделуваат на Инстаграм, а обработуваат албуми на „Битлси“, „Квин“, „Кис“, Блонди, „U2“, „Рамонс“ и „Б-52“.
Повеќе вакви „уметнички дела“ може да се најдат на нивната веб-страница, каде може да се забележат и дизајнирани омоти од легендарни албуми и на „AC/DC“, Пол Сајмон, но и уште многу други.
We will rock again soon. 🎸 🤘 🎸🤘 In the meantime, keep the 6 feet distance. Stop the spread. MORE INFO 👆LINK IN BIO #socialdistancing #socialdistance #6feet #corona #covid_19 #covid #covıd19 #flattenthecurve #staystrong #stayhome #quarantine #pandemic #hope #stayathome #staysafe #music #hope #rocknroll #acdc #acdc⚡️ #highwaytohell #highvoltage #angusyoung #brianjohnson #bonscott #malcolmyoung #thunder #thunderstruck #backinblack
Во продолжение погледнете како изгледаат редизајнираните омоти на славните албуми во време на коронавирус:
#6FeetCovers is a collection of iconic album covers to raise awareness about the importance of staying at least 6 feet away. Site of the project on BIO #socialdistancing #socialdistance #6feet #corona #covid_19 #covid #covıd19 #flattenthecurve #flattenthecurve #staystrong #stayhome #quarantine #pandemic #hope #stayathome #staysafe #wewillrockyou #rock #rocknroll #queen #showmustgoon #freddiemercury #bohemianrhapsody
#6FeetCovers We will rock again soon. Just remember to keep the 6 feet distance. It can save lives. #socialdistancing #socialdistance #6feet #corona #covid_19 #covid #covıd19 #virus #flattenthecurve #flattenthecurve #staystrong #stayhome #quarantine #pandemic #hope #stayathome #staysafe #blondie #debbieharry #chrisstein #clemburke #heartofglass #onewayoranother #kungfugirl #fender #music #love #guitar #punk #newyorkcity
Stay home and safe. If you need to go out to the supermarket, stay 6 feet away from each other. #6feetcovers MORE INFO 👆 BIO #socialdistancing #socialdistance #6feet #corona #covid_19 #covid #covıd19 #flattenthecurve #flattenthecurve #staystrong #stayhome #quarantine #pandemic #hope #stayathome #staysafe #music #hope #u2 #bono #thejoshuatree #joshuatree #theedge #adamclayton #larrymullenjr
Stay 6 feet apart. It’s simple. It will save lives. #6feetcovers MORE INFO 👆LINK IN BIO #socialdistancing #socialdistance #6feet #corona #covid_19 #covid #covıd19 #flattenthecurve #staystrong #stayhome #quarantine #pandemic #hope #stayathome #staysafe #music #hope #b52 #katiepierson #cindywilson #fredschneider #rickywilson #rocklobster #loveshack
Stay 6 feet or 2 metres apart. It’s simple. And it will save lives. Remember it when you are in the line of the supermarket or the pharmacy. #6feetcovers is a collection of iconic album covers to share the importance of staying at least 6 feet apart to save lives. MORE INFO 👆LINK IN BIO #socialdistancing #socialdistance #6feet #corona #covid_19 #covid #covıd19 #flattenthecurve #staystrong #stayhome #quarantine #pandemic #hope #stayathome #staysafe #music #hope #ramones #ramonesforever #ramonesfans #rocknroll #heyholetsgo #tommyramone #joeyramone #johnnyramone #deedeeramone #markyramone #richieramone