Ова езеро е прогласено за најубаво во светот   - Слободен печат

Канада е една од оние земји кои се богати со неверојатни убавини на природата, и поради тоа е една од најпосакуваните светски дестинации во текот на целата година.
Езерото Морена, кое често се нарекува и тиркизно море, едно е од најубавите езера во светот, и е дел од прекрасниот национален парк Банф .
View this post on Instagram
There is Moraine lake , Alberta Canada 🇨🇦 Cc : @vagabondhearts #morainelake #alberta #canada Share your dreams : #coolspace . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #beautifulplace #beautifulplaces #travel #travelphotography #traveling #travelling #travelblogger #travelholic #travels #nature #naturephotography #naturelovers #naturel #coolspace #albertacanada #albertalife #visitalberta #travelalberta #canadagoose #canada🇨🇦 #canada_gram #canada🍁 #canadasworld #canadatravel #canadiangirl #canadiangirls #visitcanada
Езерото Mорена е создадено од глечери кои се стопиле од околните планини кои го опкруживаат, а се наоѓа на надморска висина од дури 1885 м. Дури десет врвови од карпестиот ланец Роки Маунтајн, ја опкружуваат долината во која настанало езерото, а неговата прекрасна тиркизно сина боја која настанува како резултат на одбивањето на светлоста од каменото дно на езерото, никој нема да го остави рамнодушен.
View this post on Instagram
Sweet Location: Lake Louise ———————————————————————————- Such an amazing night of stars and good friends, is there a better mix? The night Dylan and I talked about bottling the sweet smell of Moraine air…..you know they already sell air in a can from Banff? ———————————————————————- Air #totescanadian #longexposure #trb_rural #nightphotography_exclusive #ethereal_moods #tmoosouls #albertacanada #yeg #nature_perfection #thecanadiancollective #renegade_dark #renengade_rural #global_hotshotz #nikoncanada #lakelouise #canada #canadiancreatives #night_captures #yyc #ig_myshots #ipulledoverforthis #ig_captured #canadiancreatives #scape_captures #rsa_rural #nightphotography ##milkywaychasers #rural #milkyway #morainelake
Поради студените канадски зими, езерото не е посетувано во текот на зимата, а зезоната започниува во мај. Езерото Морена е идеално место за активен одмор, веслање, планинарење, риболов, јавање, трчање, но и за романтичен домот, како и за опуштено бегство во природата. Уживајте во прошетките низ густата, канадска шума која зафаќа дури 53 отсто од националниот парк, а која може да се пофали со исклучително богатство од флора и фауна и животински свет со повеќе од 230 видови на птици! Уживајте на отворените ливади и восхитувајте им се на глејчерите што ве опкружуваат.
View this post on Instagram
“Cosmic Glimpse” While visiting the Canadian Rockies, Moraine lake is a pure necessity of magical wonder. With its glacially fed, azure blue waters surrounded by majestic mountains, it’s no wonder people flock to this natural beauty. And while this location sees thousands of people during the day, if not millions throughout the year, the only thousands and millions of things I saw this night were the vast amount of stars you see. The pure silence and fresh mountain air was nothing short of transcendent. The only echoes I could hear were from my own thinking mind, which became quieter and quieter as time went by. Soon though, everything got clouded in. I’m just grateful for those little glimpses and really makes you know what it feels like to be ALIVE! What places would you take a glimpse at right now if you could? ——————————————— Thanks for stopping by! If you get a chance, please get out in nature even if it’s for an hour, a day, a weekend, etc. Get the space and quietness you truly deserve and need. Whatever you are going through.. whether it’s stress, depression, anxiety, hopelessness, etc..It will heal you! Sometimes all we need is a break from society and a shift in perspective to find balance. ——————————————- #morainelake #canadianrockies #astrophotography #nightphotography #earthpix #visitcanada #natureistherapy #longexposure #instagram #liveinthenow #glimpse #stars