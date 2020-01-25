Ова езеро е прогласено за најубаво во светот   - Слободен печат

View this post on Instagram

Sweet Location: Lake Louise ———————————————————————————- Such an amazing night of stars and good friends, is there a better mix? The night Dylan and I talked about bottling the sweet smell of Moraine air…..you know they already sell air in a can from Banff? ———————————————————————- Air #totescanadian #longexposure #trb_rural #nightphotography_exclusive #ethereal_moods #tmoosouls #albertacanada #yeg #nature_perfection #thecanadiancollective #renegade_dark #renengade_rural #global_hotshotz #nikoncanada #lakelouise #canada #canadiancreatives #night_captures #yyc #ig_myshots #ipulledoverforthis #ig_captured #canadiancreatives #scape_captures #rsa_rural #nightphotography ##milkywaychasers #rural #milkyway #morainelake