Дефинитино е крај, сите англиски екипи излегуваат од Суперлигата

По Манчестер сити кој веќе соопшти дека ја напушта Суперлигата и Челси кој најави дека дека започна процедува за повлекување од „лигата на богатите“, сега истото го сторија и останатите англиски екипи.

Под притисок на јавноста, навивачите, УЕФА но и англиската влада, Манчестер јунајтед, Тотенхем, Ливепрул и Арсенал започнаа процедура за излегување од Суперлигата.

Сите англиски екипи на официјалните налози на социјалните мрежи објавија дека започнуваат процедура за излегување од Суперлигата која со овој потег дефинитивно пропаѓа.

Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.

As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.

We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2021