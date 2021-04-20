8 C
Дефинитино е крај, сите англиски екипи излегуваат од Суперлигата

од Слободен печат0

По Манчестер сити кој веќе соопшти дека ја напушта Суперлигата и Челси кој најави дека дека започна процедува за повлекување од „лигата на богатите“, сега истото го сторија и останатите англиски екипи.

Под притисок на јавноста, навивачите, УЕФА но и англиската влада, Манчестер јунајтед, Тотенхем, Ливепрул и Арсенал започнаа процедура за излегување од Суперлигата.
Сите англиски екипи на официјалните налози на социјалните мрежи објавија дека започнуваат процедура за излегување од Суперлигата која со овој потег дефинитивно пропаѓа.

 

