Активна и во бременоста: Неверојатната Ешли Грем не престанува да изненадува (ФОТО)

Ешли Грем (32) се чувствува одлично за време на бременоста, вежба и ужива во времето поминато со сопругот Џастин Ервин.
Throughout my pregnancy so far I’ve gained 50lbs. And the best part is, I don’t care! I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been. Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages- I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best.
Познатиот плус-сајз модел, неодамна на друштвените мрежи објави фотографија на која вежба јога, а истакна дека иде и на акупунктура и масажа, со што на тој начин внимава на здравјето.
Таа напишала дека за време на бременоста добила 18 килограми, но и дека воопшто не ѝ е грижа за тоа. Таа би требало да се поради во јануари со своето прво дете, кое откриј дека ќе е машко.
Ешли истакнува дека постојано е во движење и дека се чувствува „најубаво до сега“.
What a night!! This show was so memorable, exhilarating and truly inspiring ✨ @tommyhilfiger @zendaya & @luxurylaw, thank you for including me! I am so grateful and proud to have been a part of such an incredible show. Thank you for honoring the importance of inclusion by representing so many different women on your runway and showing that beauty comes in many forms. I could have never imagined the feeling of walking a runway pregnant, it was truly an honor for us to be there! ❤️😘
Исто така, Греам во септември стана првата манекенка која настапи на ревијата за Томи Хилфингер како трудница.
A VOGUE COVER!!! — celebrating inclusivity, mothers, pregnancy and love — is so surreal. I have dreamed of this moment my entire career since I was a catalogue model living in Nebraska two decades ago. Thank you @voguemagazine and #AnnaWintour for embracing a conversation around pregnancy and motherhood, which can be both incredibly exciting and also isolating. The community and support I have discovered along the way has been incredible, and to share this monumental moment with my son and husband in the pages of Vogue could not feel more special. @annieleibovitz, you made me feel like a true pregnant goddess 🤗 Photographer: @annieleibovitz Fashion Editor: @tonnegood Makeup: @hannah_murray1 Hair: @sallyhershberger Bookings Director: @felicitybwebb Writer: @jonathanvanmeter
