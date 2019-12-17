 Активна и во бременоста: Неверојатната Ешли Грем не престанува да изненадува (ФОТО) – Слободен печат
Активна и во бременоста: Неверојатната Ешли Грем не престанува да изненадува (ФОТО)

Прекрасниот плус-сајз модел е во одлична форма дури и во бременоста.

Слободен Печат 17/12/2019 - 18:00
Ешли Грем (32) се чувствува одлично за време на бременоста, вежба и ужива во времето поминато со сопругот Џастин Ервин.

Познатиот плус-сајз модел, неодамна на друштвените мрежи објави фотографија на која вежба јога, а истакна дека иде и на акупунктура и масажа, со што на тој начин внимава на здравјето.

Таа напишала дека за време на бременоста добила 18 килограми, но и дека воопшто не ѝ е грижа за тоа. Таа би требало да се поради во јануари со своето прво дете, кое откриј дека ќе е машко.

Ешли истакнува дека постојано е во движење и дека се чувствува „најубаво до сега“.

Исто така, Греам во септември стана првата манекенка која настапи на ревијата за Томи Хилфингер како трудница.

A VOGUE COVER!!! — celebrating inclusivity, mothers, pregnancy and love —  is so surreal. I have dreamed of this moment my entire career since I was a catalogue model living in Nebraska two decades ago. Thank you @voguemagazine and #AnnaWintour for embracing a conversation around pregnancy and motherhood, which can be both incredibly exciting and also isolating. The community and support I have discovered along the way has been incredible, and to share this monumental moment with my son and husband in the pages of Vogue could not feel more special. @annieleibovitz, you made me feel like a true pregnant goddess 🤗 Photographer: @annieleibovitz Fashion Editor: @tonnegood Makeup: @hannah_murray1 Hair: @sallyhershberger Bookings Director: @felicitybwebb Writer: @jonathanvanmeter

