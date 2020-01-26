 Шекил шокиран од смртта на Брајант - Слободен печат
4 C
Скопје
Најново

00:34 ОФИЦИЈАЛНО: Покрај Брајант и Џиџи загинаа уште седум лица во хеликоптерската…

23:43 Леброн во солзи поради Коби (ВИДЕО)

23:37 Шекил шокиран од смртта на Брајант

23:23 Бијонсе на гала вечера се појавила во фустан под кој не…

23:23 Покрај Брајант, меѓу загинатите е и најстарата ќерка Џиџи

Шекил шокиран од смртта на Брајант

од Слободен печат0

Светот се простува од кошаркарската легенда.

Поранешниот соиграч на Брајант, Шекил О`Нил е шокиран од смртта на неговиот поранешен соиграч и едвај успеа да најде сила за да искаже сочувство.

„Нема зборови кои можат да ја искажат болката која ја чувствувам поради трагедијата и загубата на (внука ми) Џиџи и на мојот брат Коби Брајант. Ве сакам и ќе ми недостасувате. Искрено сочувство за семејството на Брајант и за семејствата на останатите загинати во несреќата“, напиша Шекил О`Нил на својот Твитер профил.

Прочитајте и...  Ѓоковиќ и Брајант беа големи пријатели, му помогна на тенисерот кога му беше најтешко

Шекил О`Нил и Коби Брајант беа соиграчи во ЛА Лејкерс од 1997 до 2004 година и заедно успеаја да освојат три шампионски титули (2000-2002). Иако често имаа несогласувања на теренот, помеѓу двајцата големи кошаркари секогаш постоеше респект и взаемно почитување.

Не престануваат да пристигнуваат пораки со кои му се оддава почит на Брајант, а меѓу нив се и поранешниот претседател на САД, Барак Обама, како и ѕвездата на ПСЖ, Нејмар.

 

 

Прочитај повеќе

ОФИЦИЈАЛНО: Покрај Брајант и Џиџи загинаа уште седум лица во хеликоптерската несреќа

Слободен печат

Леброн во солзи поради Коби (ВИДЕО)

Слободен печат

Кошаркарите не играа 24 секунди во чест на Брајант (ВИДЕО)

Слободен печат

Фановите се собираат пред „Стејплс“ центарот, никој не верува што се случи

Слободен печат

Црната Мамба замина во легендите: Кој беше Коби Брајант, еден од најдобрите кошаркари во историјата

Зоран Спасоски

Покрај Брајант, меѓу загинатите е и неговата ќерка Џиџи

Слободен печат

Остави Коментар

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

7 + fourteen =

Прочитај повеќе

Ѓоковиќ и Брајант беа големи пријатели, му помогна на тенисерот кога му беше најтешко

Слободен печат

Видео од местото на несреќата каде Коби Брајант го загуби животот

Слободен печат

Светот се простува од Брајант со емотивни пораки

Слободен печат

ШОК ВО САД: Во хеликоптерска несреќа загина НБА ѕвездата Коби Брајант

Слободен печат

Фудбалерите ќе имаат огромна поддршка против Косово: Се обединија сите македонски навивачки групи

Слободен печат

Дербито на Рим без победник (ВИДЕО)

Слободен печат