Шекил шокиран од смртта на Брајант - Слободен печат

Светот се простува од кошаркарската легенда.
Поранешниот соиграч на Брајант, Шекил О`Нил е шокиран од смртта на неговиот поранешен соиграч и едвај успеа да најде сила за да искаже сочувство.
There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1
„Нема зборови кои можат да ја искажат болката која ја чувствувам поради трагедијата и загубата на (внука ми) Џиџи и на мојот брат Коби Брајант. Ве сакам и ќе ми недостасувате. Искрено сочувство за семејството на Брајант и за семејствата на останатите загинати во несреќата“, напиша Шекил О`Нил на својот Твитер профил.
Шекил О`Нил и Коби Брајант беа соиграчи во ЛА Лејкерс од 1997 до 2004 година и заедно успеаја да освојат три шампионски титули (2000-2002). Иако често имаа несогласувања на теренот, помеѓу двајцата големи кошаркари секогаш постоеше респект и взаемно почитување.
Не престануваат да пристигнуваат пораки со кои му се оддава почит на Брајант, а меѓу нив се и поранешниот претседател на САД, Барак Обама, како и ѕвездата на ПСЖ, Нејмар.
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.
Dia triste pra nós dos esporte, pra nós fãs e principalmente pra família e amigos de kobe. Com suas mãos se fez lenda, obrigado por exaltar o esporte Kobe… que Deus conforte o coração de sua família e amigos 🙏🏽🖤 #ripkobebryant #24 pic.twitter.com/QPjIy7Fhou
I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.
There are no words that can convey the heartbreak the entire Celtics organization feels in the wake of the terrible loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/p08oBqAxLk
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/P88GwIwmYV
RIP LEGEND ! 🙏🏻💔 #kobebryant https://t.co/rKkUtND5EF
RIP Kobe Bryant 1978-2020.
Sports icon. pic.twitter.com/aOTWyPtyD3
I just lost my basketball father, there is no one that has impacted my game more than you Kobe… so sad and tragic. #restinpeace #8 #24 pic.twitter.com/dDcifl9hfD
Neymar Jr pays tribute to Kobe Bryant as he celebrates scoring from the penalty spot 😔#RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/d4Ryofgbbj
