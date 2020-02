Оскари: Се сеќавате на фустанот на нашиот Пејоски кој го носеше Бјорк - Слободен печат

View this post on Instagram

Bjork made Oscar history in 2001 when she showed up in her infamous swan dress and proceeded to lay six giant ostrich eggs on the red carpet. The Icelandic singer was nominated for Best Original Song for I've Seen it All from Dancer in the Dark (2000). The bold fashion moment usually tops the Oscar "worst dressed" lists, but is still a part of pop culture history 20 years later. Bjork, who thought the dress was hilarious, was surprised that anyone took it seriously. "C'mon, you don't bring eggs unless you want to take the piss, right? I was actually amazed at how many people thought I was serious. I didn't mean to cause a riot."