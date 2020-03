Играта Монопол, бришачите, шприцот… 10 изуми креирани од жени, што го направија светот подобар

View this post on Instagram

INSPIRING WOMEN// Last night Gerry and I watched Bombshell. A doco telling the story of Hollywood movie star, Hedy Lemarr. Wowzers! What a woman! Not only was she stunningly beautiful, she had a natural understanding of physics that lead her into creating some of the most important inventions of our time ⭐️🌟✨💫 • • She came from Vienna but during the lead up to WW2 she fled her home just before Hitler occupied. At the time she was married to a wealthy arms dealer(who supplied guns to Nazis) Anyway! Fast forward to the bit were she knew she had to get out, so one night she sewed expensive jewels into her coat, drugged the maid to escape and rode off into the night on her push bike! Damn! This lady is a survivor! • • Hedy loved to create inventions. This was her happy place. She even helped Howard Hughes with an invention idea for a more efficient airplane model. She just had the idea to put the body of the fastest bird and the fastest fish together! Bam! 😆👏🏼 🤔👉🏼🦅+🐟=✈️ she loved to figure out how things worked. Pulling things apart and putting them back together. When she heard about the Nazi bombs blowing up a British ship it got her to thinking how she could help jam radio signals so the enemy couldn't tell where the bomb was coming from or when it would land. So she created a jumping signal that couldn't be traced fast enough. It involves a piano and her brilliant mind. I won't say anymore… I may have already said to much.. sorry about that! You need to watch it! What an incredible beautiful wild woman 😘🙏🏼💓