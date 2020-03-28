Шпанската полиција стана вистински хит на социјалните мрежи (ВИДЕО)

Погледнете што всушност се случува на улиците во Шпанија:
Police in Spain are responding to this lockdown a littttle differently than police in the U.S. would respond. pic.twitter.com/U2DkqGWftJ
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) March 22, 2020
Снимено е уште едно вакво видео на кое се гледа како шпанската полиција ги забавува сограѓаните:
Police in Spain play #babyShark to entertain the isolating locals 🙂 🦈 pic.twitter.com/4sR1l4uZU1
— AKADave 🍷(not a guy) (@Dahmerscookpot) March 28, 2020
Воодушевувањето не завршува тука! Во продолжение погледнете ги и овие вирални снимки на кои се гледа како полицијата оддава почит на сиот медицински персонал во Гијон и Мадрид, кој неуморно се бори против епидемијата:
Police showing respect to all the Doctors and Nurses fighting this war in Spain and around the world! 😔What you hear is the Anthem of Asturias, where I was born, played with a bagpipe in from of Hospital de Jove in Gijón! #Coronavirus hard times ahead but this gives hope… pic.twitter.com/ilLi6X409Z
— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 23, 2020
Medical workers are heroes. Please thank them whenever you see them.
Here are police officers in Madrid lining up to flash sirens, honk and applaud hospital workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Spain is the second hardest-hit nation in Europe.pic.twitter.com/3bChipjVkC
— Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) March 21, 2020
En España los Médicos de un Hospital quieren rendirse …. pero llegan los policías y bomberos a Animarlos. Mi admiración reconocimiento a estos doctores que día a día arriesgan su vida por nosotros. Realmente emotivo.
Me hizo soltar las lagrimas 🙏🥺 pic.twitter.com/UKHOcx69PE
— Ivt (@ivetterequenes) March 25, 2020