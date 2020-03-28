7.4 C
Шпанската полиција стана вистински хит на социјалните мрежи (ВИДЕО)

од Слободен печат.0
На социјалните медиуми се споделуваат неколку видеа од активностите на полицајците во Шпанија кои ги топат срцата ширум светот.

На едно од видеата се гледа како припадници на полициска единица од Мајорка, Шпанија пеат и свират за своите сограѓани на улиците. Видеото веднаш стана хит и го обиколи светот, а корисниците на социјалните медиуми со воодушевување ја полнат секцијата за коментари.

Погледнете што всушност се случува на улиците во Шпанија:

Снимено е уште едно вакво видео на кое се гледа како шпанската полиција ги забавува сограѓаните:

 

Воодушевувањето не завршува тука! Во продолжение погледнете ги и овие вирални снимки на кои се гледа како полицијата оддава почит на сиот медицински персонал во Гијон и Мадрид, кој неуморно се бори против епидемијата:

