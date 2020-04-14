Непрепознатлива во новиот едиторијал – Селена Гомез во издание во кое не сме ја виделе досега (ФОТО)

Пејачката Селена Гомез се надминала самата себе…
Селена Гомез е ѕвездата на новото издание на списанието „Interview“, и воедно ја краси неговата насловна страна и уште неколку страници во внатрешноста на самото списание.
Иако во интервјуто со комичарката Ејми Шумер, Селена ја отвори својата душа и сподели многу од своите проблем со кои се бори, сепак вниманието го одзедоа феноменалните фотографии.
At just 27, @selenagomez is a global pop star, a tabloid fixture, a documentary and TV producer—and a philanthropist who has shifted her attention to coronavirus relief efforts. Following a well-documented struggle with mental and physical health, she has returned stronger than ever with the cathartic and confessional “Rare,” her third number-one album, and as she tells her friend @amyschumer in our new Spring Issue, she is done letting people control her narrative. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @elirusselllinnetz and styled by @melzy917.
На нив убавата пејачка позира во разголен аутфит кој што ја откива нејзината беспрекорна фигура, а до израз доаѓа и нејзиниот драматичен „мејк-ап“ и фризура, плетенките и бушава „мокра коса“.
“It’s kind of the best song in the world. It actually releases a lot of aggression when you’re singing it.” In our Spring Issue, @selenagomez tells @amyschumer why sometimes the best therapy is thrashing around to @bigsean’s “I Don’t Fuck With You.” Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @elirusselllinnetz and styled by @melzy917.
За само неколку часа, Селена доби над шест милиони лајкови, а нејзините следбеници и порачале дека никогаш не изгледала посексапилно и пожешко.