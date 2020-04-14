5.9 C
Непрепознатлива во новиот едиторијал – Селена Гомез во издание во кое не сме ја виделе досега (ФОТО)

од Слободен печат0

Пејачката Селена Гомез се надминала самата себе…

Селена Гомез е ѕвездата на новото издание на списанието „Interview“, и воедно ја краси неговата насловна страна и уште неколку страници во внатрешноста на самото списание.

Иако во интервјуто со комичарката Ејми Шумер, Селена ја отвори својата душа и сподели многу од своите проблем со кои се бори, сепак вниманието го одзедоа феноменалните фотографии.

На нив убавата пејачка позира во разголен аутфит кој што ја откива нејзината беспрекорна фигура, а до израз доаѓа и нејзиниот драматичен „мејк-ап“ и фризура, плетенките и бушава „мокра коса“.

За само неколку часа, Селена доби над шест милиони лајкови, а нејзините следбеници и порачале дека никогаш не изгледала посексапилно и пожешко.

