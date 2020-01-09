Овие ѕвезди годинава ќе влезат во шестата деценија! (ФОТО) - Слободен печат

Тие навистина изгледа како да го сопреле времето.
Некои од најпознатите ѕвезди на светот оваа година ќе наполнат 50 години, поради што се чувствуваме многу старо. Овој јубилеен роденден помеѓу останатите ќе го прослават и Мет Дејмонд, Наоми Кембл и Ума Турман, луѓе за кои никако не би помислиле дека за неколку месеци ќе згазнат во шестата деценија од животот. Повеќето ѕвезди од оваа листа родени во 1970 година, стареат грациозно, а во тоа ќе се уверите и самите.
