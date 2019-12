Бела Хадид е најубавата жена на светот и тврди дека не била „под нож“: Старите фотографии кажуваат друго (ФОТО)

View this post on Instagram

With her mum and Gigi before the lip and nose job. Even Gigi's nose looks different here but I don't think she had surgery, it's just the angle. Bella has claimed she had her nose done because of breathing probs but if you believe that you are dumb. You don't need to change the look of your nose to such an extent to solve a breathing prob. It's not just a little tweak, it's totally, totally different now.