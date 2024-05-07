Ви препорачуваме

ВОЈНА ВО УКРАИНА

Во Атина судир на пропалестински демонстранти и полицијата

М.Р.П
Пред

Хаос во престолнината на Грција – судир на пропалестински демонстранти и полицијата, пренесе „Катимерини“. Немирите се случиле кога некои од околу 1.000 демонстранти се обиделе да се качат на оградата на египетската амбасада, на плоштадот Синтагма во Aтина.

Добиј ги најважните вести, бесплатно на Viber

 

Полицијата користела пендреци, солзавец и шок-бомби за да ги потисне демонстрантите и формирала кордон пред амбасадата.

Почитуван читателу,

Нашиот пристап до веб содржините е бесплатен, затоа што веруваме во еднаквост при информирањето, без оглед дали некој може да плати или не. Затоа, за да продолжиме со нашата работа, бараме поддршка од нашата заедница на читатели со финансиско поддржување на Слободен печат. Станете член на Слободен печат за да ги помогнете капацитетите кои ќе ни овозможат долгорочна и квалитетна испорака на информации и ЗАЕДНО да обезбедиме слободен и независен глас кој ќе биде СЕКОГАШ НА СТРАНАТА НА НАРОДОТ.

ПОДДРЖЕТЕ ГО СЛОБОДЕН ПЕЧАТ.
СО ПОЧЕТНА СУМА ОД 60 ДЕНАРИ

КЛИКНИ ЗА ДОНАЦИЈА

#грција #протести #препорачано
Видео на денот
  • Најново
  • Најчитано
Sloboden pecat

Препорачано од оваа категорија

Прочитајте повеќе

ВИДЕО: Огромен тенк го крши бетонскиот натпис „Ја сакам Газа“ – почна израелската офанзива во Рафа
Во Каиро во тек разговори на посредници со Хамас за Газа
Блинкен на конференција за миграцијата: Ги удвојуваме напорите
Си Џинпинг допатува во посета на Србија
Плевља најзагаден град во Европа, високо на листата и Тетово
Украина: Севернокорејските ракети лансирани од Русија експлодираа во воздух
Захарова: Ако Киев нападне со британско оружје, имаме право да ги нападнеме британските објекти
Политико: Белата куќа не може да поддржи израелска офанзива на Рафах без веродостоен хуманитарен план