Во Атина судир на пропалестински демонстранти и полицијата
Хаос во престолнината на Грција – судир на пропалестински демонстранти и полицијата, пренесе „Катимерини“. Немирите се случиле кога некои од околу 1.000 демонстранти се обиделе да се качат на оградата на египетската амбасада, на плоштадот Синтагма во Aтина.
Police use tear gas against pro-Palestinian protesters in Athens
Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at Syntagma Square in Athens to condemn the Israeli army's attack on civilians in Rafah were attacked by the police. Police used tear gas against the peacefully gathered… pic.twitter.com/EvcztsSL11
Полицијата користела пендреци, солзавец и шок-бомби за да ги потисне демонстрантите и формирала кордон пред амбасадата.
Breaking News: There is an incident of rioters trying to break into a hotel in Athens, Greece where a group of Israelis are staying. The local police forces are trying to take over. @GreeceMFA @Athens #rioters #Israelis @antisemitism #jewhatred @AntiIsraelHate pic.twitter.com/6EaQUhSLju
