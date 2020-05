Жените ги гледала секогаш како сопернички: Патот до славата на Ана Винтур!

View this post on Instagram

"I, like you, I’m sure, dream of re-emergence. But what will that re-emergence look like?" writes Anna Wintour, who notes she has started running again every morning to structure her days. "I think we’ve all gotten past the idea that life will simply snap back to normal. (Except our president, who thinks we should try drinking disinfectant mixed with sunshine. To which I say, you first.) Our economy is struggling in profound ways and will be struggling for some time to come. As all the scientists tell us, this virus will not simply disappear. So, we must change as we re-emerge. We must adapt. We have to." Tap the link in our bio to read more.