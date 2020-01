Заборавената англиска кралица: Владеела само девет дена, а била погубена на 16 години по наредба на нејзина роднина (ВИДЕО) - Слободен печат

View this post on Instagram

~ The tragic fate of Lady Jane Grey ~ Lady Jane Grey (1537-1554) was queen of England for nine days in 1553. Beautiful and intelligent, her execution by Mary Tudor aroused universal sympathy. When Lady Jane was barely nine years old, she went to live in the household of Queen Catherine Parr, and on the latter’s death in September 1548 she was made a ward of Catherine’s fourth husband, Thomas Seymour, Lord Seymour of Sudeley, who planned her marriage to his nephew and her cousin, the young king Edward VI. But Seymour was beheaded for treason in 1549. After Lady Jane’s father was created duke of Suffolk in 1551, she was constantly at the royal court. In 1553, John Dudley, duke of Northumberland, who exercised considerable power during the minority of King Edward VI, joined with Suffolk in marrying her to his son, Lord Guildford Dudley. Her Protestantism made her the natural candidate for the throne of those who supported the Reformation. With the support of Northumberland, who had persuaded the dying Edward to set aside his half-sisters Mary and Elizabeth in favour of any male heirs who might be born to the duchess of Suffolk and, failing them, to Lady Jane, she and her male heirs were designated successors to the throne. Edward died in 1553. Lady Jane was proclaimed queen. However, Edward’s sister Mary Tudor, the heir according to Henry VIII’s will (1547), had the support of the people, and even Suffolk, who by now despaired of success in the plans for his daughter, attempted to retrieve his position by proclaiming Mary queen. Northumberland’s supporters melted away. At the beginning of Mary I’s reign, Lady Jane and her father were committed to the Tower of London, but he was soon pardoned. Lady Jane was arraigned for high treason, she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to death. The execution of the sentence was suspended, but the participation of her father, in 1554, in Sir Thomas Wyatt’s rebellion sealed her fate. She was beheaded in 1554. Painting : The execution of Lady Jane Grey, by Paul Delaroche 🎨 #ladyjanegrey #history #art #artlovers #arthistory #historyofart #painting #strongwomen #womenfromhistory