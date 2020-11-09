4 C
Скопје
Актуелно

12:24 Компаниите со недостиг на стручен кадар – фалат бравари, месари, касапи,…

12:23 ВИДЕО+ФОТО: Прва жртва на прославата на победата на Бајден, убиен маж…

12:22 Грузијците се острат за Македонија: Ваква шанса нема да добиеме повторно

12:21 Голема клиничка студија во САД: Хидроксихлорокинот е корисен против ковид-19 колку…

12:17 Шекеринска: Болниците ќе ги обезбедуваат поранешните професионални војници

ВИДЕО+ФОТО: Прва жртва на прославата на победата на Бајден, убиен маж во Сиетл

од Слободен печат0

Еден маж е убиен во близина на местото на прославата на победата на Џо Бајден во Сиетл.

Тој е префрлен во градскиот медицински центар Хаборвју, каде подоцна им подлегнал на повредите.

Наводно, пронајден е пиштол во близина на местото на пукањето и тој е однесен во полиција. Но засега не е идентификуван ниту еден осомничен, објави Дејл Мејл.

Нападот се случил во близина на зоната во која се организираат протестите „Црните животи значат“.

Прочитајте и...  Пукање на аеродром во Русија: Убиени тројца војници, полицијата трага по напаѓачот

Поврзани вести

Компаниите со недостиг на стручен кадар – фалат бравари, месари, касапи, готвачи

Слободен печат

Голема клиничка студија во САД: Хидроксихлорокинот е корисен против ковид-19 колку и плацебо

Слободен печат

Шекеринска: Болниците ќе ги обезбедуваат поранешните професионални војници

Слободен печат

Путин со указ го зголеми бројот на заменици премиери: Руската влада со десет потпретседатели

Слободен печат

Пекинг не сака да избрзува и ги чека официјалните резултати: Кина сè уште без честитка за Бајден

Слободен печат

ВИДЕО | Заев: Доколку наш државјанин се разболи во Србија или Албанија таа земја ќе го покрива лекувањето, а не граѓаните од сопствен џеб

Слободен печат

Остави Коментар

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.