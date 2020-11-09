ВИДЕО+ФОТО: Прва жртва на прославата на победата на Бајден, убиен маж во Сиетл

Еден маж е убиен во близина на местото на прославата на победата на Џо Бајден во Сиетл.

MarQuies Demone Patterson, 31, has been identified by his family as the victim of the fatal shooting on Capitol Hill early Sunday morning. His family said he went to the area with friends to celebrate Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. https://t.co/poMn01TmhW — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) November 9, 2020

#Seattle

Significant police presence after a shooting on Capitol Hill in Seattle; where demonstrations have been taking place most of the day. Credit: TUKYOWAVEpic.twitter.com/Pyn54kaZEO — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) November 8, 2020

Тој е префрлен во градскиот медицински центар Хаборвју, каде подоцна им подлегнал на повредите.

A man got shot in Capital Hill Seattle. The end to the block party on 10th Ave and E Pike St. #SeattleProtests #SeattleProtest #Shooting #BLM #SeattlePolice pic.twitter.com/YWPCpdzojk — Joycoco13 (@guitarman7143) November 8, 2020

Shooting at the celebration in Capitol Hill, Seattle. #seattle #CapitolHill pic.twitter.com/ft1OoFltgI — T U K Y O (@TUKYOWAVE) November 8, 2020

Наводно, пронајден е пиштол во близина на местото на пукањето и тој е однесен во полиција. Но засега не е идентификуван ниту еден осомничен, објави Дејл Мејл.

Detectives on scene at a shooting at 10th Ave and E Pike. Still an active scene, will update with additional information when available. https://t.co/EHeRQJrCek — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 8, 2020

Нападот се случил во близина на зоната во која се организираат протестите „Црните животи значат“.