Утре се сее божиќната пченица: 6 чекори до бујна и зелена пченична трева

#Christmas #wheat It's believed that the taller the wheat grows, the more prosperous the coming year will be. This tradition dates back to times when agriculture was the main economic activity and is connected with fertility cult. By Christmas Eve, the wheat, now hopefully tall, green and beautiful, is tied with a ribbon in red, white and blue – the colours of the Croatian flag. 🇭🇷 #readyforchristmas🎄 #christmaswheat #prosperousbusiness #yachtcharter