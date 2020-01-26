Светот се простува од Брајант со емотивни пораки - Слободен печат

Во недела вечер по средноевропско време во хеликоптерска несреќа загина еден од најдобрите кошаркари на сите времиња, Коби Брајант, а многу луѓе од светот на кошарката се простија од „Црната мамба“ преку социјалните мрежи.
Меѓу луѓето кои изразија сочувство поради големата трагедија се многу сегашни и поранешни НБА ѕвезди, како и останати спортисти.
I can’t believe!!!!!!!
So sad 😞
— Max Biaggi (@maxbiaggi) January 26, 2020
No me jodas!! Me he quedado pálido!! Mi pésame a su familia, amigos, al mundo del baloncesto y deporte en general! D.E.P Kobe 😥
— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020
Man I don't even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I'm so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!

RIP LEGEND
RIP LEGEND
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Kobe Bryant. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all his family and friends.

Forever a legend.
— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 26, 2020