Социјалните мрежи преплавени со сцени од полициска бруталност, ниту децата не се поштедени (ВИДЕО)

So I know this been basically silence from me since I posted that picture. I received thousands of messages and comments. I simply don’t have time to read them all. First thing the photo is not fake. It is not Photoshopped. What I saw through the viewfinder is what is here. There was color correction and cropping so it could look better on Instagram when I posted it. I have stated before that I do not believe in the 1/500th of a second that the picture was made in that the officer was aiming at the man with the child. This is an uncropped photo with no color correction. I used a 24 -70mm lens at 70mm and f 3.5.