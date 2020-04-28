22 C
Се враќа на сцена дезенот кој беше обожаван во минатото! (ФОТО)

од Слободен Печат0

Точките се обожаван дезен со децении назад и изгледа дека во иднина нема да има година каде нема да бидат во мода барем една сезона.

Оваа пролет и лето, очекувано, тие се враќаат на модниот трон и се носат во најразличен стил – класично, во комбинација со впечатливи бои или како додаток на некој друг дезен.

Еве какви точки ќе се носаат оваа година!

Точки и цветови за нежни и романтични дами

Посебен украс и впечатливи бои

View this post on Instagram

❓What do you love more about the summertime❓ People are so much happier when the summer comes around! ⁣ Here are 4 main reasons why I am so happy about this season:⁣ .⁣ 1. The Sunshine and the beach!☀️🏝⁣ 2. Summer clothes – gimme all the dresses and I will be the happiest girl in the world! 👗⁣ 3. Eating/drinking outdoors – the best thing you can do is to spend hours on a terrace with a view 🍹🍝⁣ 4. The coolest festivals!! 🎡 cc: @coachella @lollapalooza @tomorrowland @untoldfestival @electriccastle are just a few on my list! ⁣ ⁣ Let me know yours in the comments! How are you having fun this summer? #summerday #summerdress #summertime #summers #summervibes🌴 #summervibe #summerjam #summeringreece #summeroutfit #summer2019 #revolvesummer #summerbreak #summerready☀️ #getsummerready #reddresses #reddress #reddotteddress #maxidress #summerideas #summerinitaly #summerinuk #summerinlondon #summerinlondon🇬🇧 #girlielook #summerdresses #summersky #sky_lovers

A post shared by CRISTINA ★ FASHION YOUTUBE UK (@pop.in.its.cristina) on

Класични точки, крупни или ситни

