Се враќа на сцена дезенот кој беше обожаван во минатото! (ФОТО)

Точките се обожаван дезен со децении назад и изгледа дека во иднина нема да има година каде нема да бидат во мода барем една сезона.
Оваа пролет и лето, очекувано, тие се враќаат на модниот трон и се носат во најразличен стил – класично, во комбинација со впечатливи бои или како додаток на некој друг дезен.
Еве какви точки ќе се носаат оваа година!
Точки и цветови за нежни и романтични дами
Посебен украс и впечатливи бои
View this post on Instagram
❓What do you love more about the summertime❓ People are so much happier when the summer comes around! Here are 4 main reasons why I am so happy about this season: . 1. The Sunshine and the beach!☀️🏝 2. Summer clothes – gimme all the dresses and I will be the happiest girl in the world! 👗 3. Eating/drinking outdoors – the best thing you can do is to spend hours on a terrace with a view 🍹🍝 4. The coolest festivals!! 🎡 cc: @coachella @lollapalooza @tomorrowland @untoldfestival @electriccastle are just a few on my list! Let me know yours in the comments! How are you having fun this summer? #summerday #summerdress #summertime #summers #summervibes🌴 #summervibe #summerjam #summeringreece #summeroutfit #summer2019 #revolvesummer #summerbreak #summerready☀️ #getsummerready #reddresses #reddress #reddotteddress #maxidress #summerideas #summerinitaly #summerinuk #summerinlondon #summerinlondon🇬🇧 #girlielook #summerdresses #summersky #sky_lovers
Класични точки, крупни или ситни
View this post on Instagram
Prosiłyście o ten model butów. ❤ Ogłaszamy, że trzeci z modeli naszej produkcji Premium by Rose Boutique pojawi się w sprzedaży już niebawem. Trzy kolory jak pozostałych modeli. www.roseboutique.pl #beigeshoes #beigelover #dotteddress #zamszowebuty #summersandals #shoesaddict #shoeslover