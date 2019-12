Поранешната ѕвезда ги критикува сегашните НБА играчи: Престанете да плачете поради навивачите - Слободен печат

View this post on Instagram

I'm sorry but y'all players gotta stop this goofy shit💯 crying about the fans??🤯🤯 @nba stop rewarding these SORE ass LOSERS 👀 🗣yo wife's is a heffa whore""f u bytch " hit harder when u down 20 🤣🤣 have u noticed they hear all that shit when they getting smacked up and down that court 😬💯 YALL will (neva ever ever ever) hear a player complain about verbal abuse by a fan if they winning and he balling😂😂 naw that player becomes @shannonsharpe84 with the mouth and the fan is @skipbayless #Bustskipup 🤣🤣 they money talk the fans(shut up before I buy u)(they try and take the dude girl)(they start sending they number too the cheerleaders) every thing poppn when they winning😂🤣 now they become little girl when the fan gets the upper hand😂😂 they little insecure periods start running down they legs when the fans start yelling out shit😇 them philly fans could have just called @isaiahthomas little and he would have been on they ass at that point 😬what they said to him is normal convo from opposing fans💯 I had to hear @shaq is having sex with yo girl every time I touched the ball in Indiana 😂😂 imagine shooting free throws and two dudes rein acting two ppl having sex and they tee shirt had Shaq written in marker and the other said "Arenas girl" 😫🤯 @kingjames shoulder tap didn't have shit on this 🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂 I know one hit all backboard the other I'm not sure if it actually left my hands but I was credited with a miss🤣🤣😜 I was minus 24 for the game 😜💯 I wish getting fans kicked out was an option back then …I would have turned into Denzel Washington in training day 🗣 aww, you motherfuckers, OKAY…alright.im putting cases on all you bitches HUH. You think you can do this shit too me? You mother fuckers will be attending #iupui games when I get finished with you 😂😂😂😂😂 let these fans do what they do best ( use what ever it takes to get into the opponents head to secure the home win) as long as the fans ain't touching u it's fair game when u on the road💯 if I spend 10k for a floor seat 🗣 I'm running my mouth😂😂😂