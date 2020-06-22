Погледнете како изгледа новата вила на Леброн Џејмс, вредна 52 милиони долари (ФОТО)

Леброн Џејмс е дефинитивно еден од најдобрите кошаркарки кои се родиле на оваа планета.
Тој исто така е еден и од најплатените спортисти во светот, па често пати можеме да видиме како ужива во парите што ги заработува.
Неодамна Леброн се почести со нов дом, вреден верувале или не, 52 милиони долари.
Се работи за нова вила во Лос Анџелес, во која планира да живее по пензионирањето од НБА-лигата.
Погледнете како изгледа неговиот нов дом:
$52,000,000 Los Angeles Mansion | Set behind high hedges & security gates, this ultra private architectural masterpiece offers exquisite style and 16,000 SF of seamless indoor-outdoor living space. Enter the gates through a curved motor court to a grand 2-story entry with cascading water features then cross the floating bridge to breathtaking living and dining rooms with massive marble fireplaces. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls provide explosive views from DTLA to Century City, & Catalina. Designed by world-renowned architect Paul McClean, every element in the home reflects his genius and thoughtful design with clean lines and light throughout. Step out back to a fully equipped entertainer’s paradise, a signature boomerang-shaped infinity pool & spa include a luxurious fire pit lounge submerged in the center. Master suite overlooks the entire city and includes rooftop deck & garden. Extraordinary mix of amenities including media room, lounge, wet bar, gym, golf simulator, billiards, cigar room, wine cellar and an expansive wellness area with float tank, hydro tub & sauna. Via: @lux.interiors By: @williamsandwilliams