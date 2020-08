Погледнете ја оваа фит мајка која зависноста од алкохолот за малку ќе ја убиела, а сега откри како да се решите од тој проблем! (ФОТО)

View this post on Instagram

Three things that I can tell you about this image. 1. I'm 47 years old and feeling like I'm 37. 2. I've never been so sure of my life's purpose to date. 3. Not one part of this would be possible if I was still drinking. Sobriety has given me back my health, my youth and the confidence to chase my dreams. END OF STORY.