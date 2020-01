Ова ќе биде најпопуларна фризура во 2020 година!   - Слободен печат

View this post on Instagram

Anti Karen Bob ✂️ Have you considered bangs? Are they coming back? I’d say so! @mallory__cornelison has fairly fine hair so adding this fringe gives the illusion that she has more hair than she actually does. Light texture throughout • cut with a 5.5” Phantom from @arcscissors and styled with @virtuelabs Texturizing Spray and of course Lifting Powder✨ #hair #haircut #shorthair #bobhaircut #bangs #fringe #arcscissors