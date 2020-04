Официјално: Сташ Скубе ќе го напушти Вардар! (ФОТО)

View this post on Instagram

There are just a few good memmories but there was much more than this! I am so proud that I wore VARDAR jersey 2 years and I am extremly proud what we did in last period! Of course wining the champions leauge last year was one of the best day in my life! I would like to thank to all my teammates, fans and people who support us in good and bad times! I wish to VARDAR all the best and I hope in the future club will be on the level which deserves! I will leave Skopje in the summer but I am sure that our paths will cross again! True love has a habit of coming back!❤️🖤 #edenzivotednaljubov🔴⚫️