Официјална агенда на настанот How to get to #1 on Google search with SEO
KARIERA.mk со радост најавува ексклузивна SEO работилница на 21.05.2024 за сите SEO професионалци и ентузијасти! Предавач на целодневна работилница ќе биде Evgeni Yordanov SEO Expert со огромно искуство на темата, кој со многу ентузијазам ќе проба да ги доближи најдобрите практики и до македонската публика!
Оваа работилница е дизајнирана да им обезбеди на учесниците длабоко разбирање на принципите, стратегиите и најдобрите практики за оптимизација на пребарувачи (SEO). Учесниците ќе научат како да ги оптимизираат своите веб-страници за да ја зголемат видливоста, да го поттикнат органскиот сообраќај и да го подобрат рангирањето на нивните сајтови.
Во продолжение агендата за настанот:
8:30 AM – 9:00 AM: Registration and Welcome Coffee
• Participants register and network over coffee.
9:00 AM – 9:30 AM: Introduction to SEO
• Overview of what SEO is and why it is crucial for digital marketing.
• Key concepts and terminology.
9:30 AM – 10:30 AM: Understanding Search Engines
• How search engines work: crawling, indexing, and ranking.
• Introduction to Google’s algorithm updates and their impact on SEO.
• AI
10:30 AM – 10:45 AM: Coffee Break
10:45 AM – 12:00 PM: Keywords Research and Optimization
• Identifying the right keywords for your business.
• Tools and techniques for keyword research.
• Implementing keywords in website content effectively.
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: Lunch Break
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM: On-Page SEO Essentials & Off-Page SEO Strategies
• Understanding on-page SEO: Meta tags, headers, images, and URLs.
• Optimizing a sample web page.
• Site structure and the importance of mobile responsiveness.
• Speed optimization and secure connections (HTTPS).
• The role of link building and how to acquire quality backlinks.
• Other off-page factors: social signals, guest blogging, etc.
3:00 PM – 3:30 PM: SEO Tools and Analytics
• Overview of essential SEO tools (Google Analytics, SEMrush, Moz, etc.).
• Understanding and interpreting SEO analytics.
3:30 PM – 4:00 PM: The future of the Web (Q&A)
• Open session for questions.
• Discussion of what to focus on next and resources for further learning.
Сите заинтересирани за работилницата можете да ги набавите вашите карти на https://kariera.mk/events, а за повеќе информации или групни карти контактирајте не на 077 888 722 или пак на [email protected]