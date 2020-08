Најзгодната баба на светот ја откри тајната на својот младолик изглед! (ФОТО)

View this post on Instagram

🍓Who else eats Strawberries?🍓 Strawberries are a sweet, delicious fruit that are also a nutritional powerhouse and an all around amazing superfood. They are packed with Vitamins A , B-complex, & E and minerals such as manganese, iron, and zinc. They are rich in antioxidants which boosts their ability to rebuild, repair, and rejuvenate the body. They also have high levels of phenols, which act as an anti-inflammatory which makes it an essential food for those suffering from autoimmune disorders such as asthma, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, restless leg syndrome, colitis, COPD, IBS, neuropathy, Crohn’s disease, lupus, guillain-barre syndrome, and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Loaded with Vitamin C they help to boost the immune system by warding off colds, flu’s, and respiratory infections. They are also well known for being beneficial for age related macular degeneration and vision related issues. Strawberries contain ellagic acid and flavonoids which are good for cardiovascular health and can help prevent heart disease, stroke, and and help to lower cholesterol. They are also fantastic weight loss food as they are low in calories and high in nutritional compounds that are vital for optimal health. During the summertime, look for locally grown strawberries for the most nutritional and health benefits. Organic frozen strawberries are also a good alternative when fresh are not available. Strawberries are an excellent addition to smoothies, fruit salads, and mixed green salads and they are the perfect snack anytime of the day.