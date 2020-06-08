Најскапите фустани на сите времиња: Носени од најголемите ѕвезди, па продадени за милиони! (ФОТО)

Кој е вашиот омилен фустан?
1. Фустанот на принцезата Дајана од филмскиот фестивал во Кан (1987) – 137.500 долари
2. Фустанот на Елизабет Тејлор од доделувањето на Оскарите (1970) – 167.500 долари
3. Фустанот на Кејт Бланшет од Оскарите (2007) – 200.000 долари
4. Фустанот на Бијонсе од Мет Гала (2006)
Точната сцена на фустанот не е позната, но според бисерите и сите кристали кои се наоѓаат на неа, заслужува да се најде на листата.
5. Фустанот на Парис Хилтон од „Holywood Beauty Awards“ – 270.000 долари
6. Венчаницата на Амал Клуни – 380.000 долари
7. Венчаницата на Кејт Мидлтон – 400.000 долари
8. Фустанот кој Одри Хепберн го носеше во „Breakfast at Tiffany’s“ (1961) – 923.000 долари
9. Фустанот во кој Мерлин Монро ја испеа песната „Happy Birthday“ на Кенеди (1961) – 1.3 милиони долари
10. Фустанот кој Џули Ендруз го носеше во мјузиклот „The Sound of Music“ – 1.56 милиони долари
11. Фустанот на Никол Кидман од Оскарите (1997) – 2 милиони долари
12. Фустанот на Џенифер Лоренс од Оскарите (2013) – 4 милиони долари
13. Фустанот кој Мерилин Монро го носеше во филмот „The Seven Year Itch“ (1995) – 4.6 милиони долари