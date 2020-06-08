24 C
Скопје
Актуелно

19:00 Сенидах пред три месеци ја критикуваа поради „влакнестото деколте“, а сега…

18:58 Земјотрес ја стресе Албанија, почуствуван и во Македонија

18:55 ЛЕГЕНДА: Игра тенис 26 години и сè уште е без победа…

18:55 Столтенберг: САД остануваат посветени на европската одбрана во рамките на НАТО

18:52 Филипче: Стигнуваат реакции за нетрпеливост при одговорите, не е со некаква…

Најскапите фустани на сите времиња: Носени од најголемите ѕвезди, па продадени за милиони! (ФОТО)

од Слободен Печат0

Кој е вашиот омилен фустан?

1. Фустанот на принцезата Дајана од филмскиот фестивал во Кан (1987) – 137.500 долари

2. Фустанот на Елизабет Тејлор од доделувањето на Оскарите (1970) – 167.500 долари

3. Фустанот на Кејт Бланшет од Оскарите (2007) – 200.000 долари

View this post on Instagram

My Queen ❤️ #cateblanchett #Oscars2007

A post shared by Elise A (@elisealameda) on

4. Фустанот на Бијонсе од Мет Гала (2006) 

Точната сцена на фустанот не е позната, но според бисерите и сите кристали кои се наоѓаат на неа, заслужува да се најде на листата.

5. Фустанот на Парис Хилтон од „Holywood Beauty Awards“ – 270.000 долари

6. Венчаницата на Амал Клуни – 380.000 долари

7. Венчаницата на Кејт Мидлтон – 400.000 долари

8. Фустанот кој Одри Хепберн го носеше во „Breakfast at Tiffany’s“ (1961) – 923.000 долари

9. Фустанот во кој Мерлин Монро ја испеа песната „Happy Birthday“ на Кенеди (1961) – 1.3 милиони долари

10. Фустанот кој Џули Ендруз го носеше во мјузиклот „The Sound of Music“ – 1.56 милиони долари

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9PVgg9pQdB/?utm_source=ig_embed

11. Фустанот на Никол Кидман од Оскарите (1997) – 2 милиони долари

12. Фустанот на Џенифер Лоренс од Оскарите (2013) – 4 милиони долари 

13. Фустанот кој Мерилин Монро го носеше во филмот „The Seven Year Itch“ (1995) – 4.6 милиони долари 

Прочитајте и...  Која е жената што управувала со автомобилот во кој загина легендарниот кошаркар Дражен Петровиќ? (ФОТО)

Прочитај повеќе

Сенидах пред три месеци ја критикуваа поради „влакнестото деколте“, а сега повторно објави слична фотографија!

Васко Спасоски

Паника по снимањето на „Амиџи шоу“: Еден од гостите позитивен на коронавирус, се огласи и водителот! (ФОТО)

Васко Спасоски

Познатата дизајнерка Ива Спасовска „пука“ од сексапил во тесен фустан кој оцртува сè! (ФОТО)

Васко Спасоски

Конечно решете ја дилемата: Овие рамки на наочари најдобро одговараат на вашиот лик! (ФОТО)

Слободен Печат

Сузана Гавазова се “фрцка“ во бикини и вели дека ќе ја снемало короната (ВИДЕО)

Слободен печат

Научете да играте танго: Лесно, брзо и целосно бесплатно! (ВИДЕО)

Слободен печат

Остави Коментар

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Прочитај повеќе

Чудесната „Девојка од кал“ го менува обликот во зависност од годишното време (ФОТО)

Слободен печат

Обрнете внимание на симптомите: Четири вида рак што ги напаѓаат мажите

Слободен печат

Нова драма кај славниот брачен пар: Се разведува најпознатата старлета во светот?

Слободен печат

Пол Макартни повика на борба против расизмот: Кога „Битлси“ дознале пред кого ќе свират, одбиле да настапат

Теодора Циклевска

Свадба меѓу демонстранти: Пар се венчаше за време на протестите во Филаделфија (ФОТО)

Слободен печат

Зошто Ентони Хопкинс, Том Џонс и Лоренс Фишбурн не разговараат со нивните деца?

Слободен печат