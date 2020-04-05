Многумина не веруваа дека таа е најубавата жена за 2019 година – Но не е се во изгледот, има нешто и во душата! (ФОТО)

Можеби не ги исполнува сите стандарди за убавина, но оваа актерка дефинитивно има неверојатна внатрешна убавина.
Џенифер Гарнер (47) минатата година беше прогласена за најубавата жена на светот. Многу се побунија говорејќи дека таа е „далеку од најубавата жена“. На некои им пречеше што таа не е во „цветот на младоста“ или што „нема исклучително згодно тело“, но никој не можеше да го негира нејзиното прекрасно срце.
Џенифер Гарнер зрачи со добрина и тоа е поважно од надворешната убавина.
Таа е неверојатна мајка, а тоа го призна и Бен Афлек по разводот за кој и денес жали.
Таа знае дека без мака и напорна работа нема ништо. Од малечка таа вредно работи на својата кариера.
Славата не ја промени. Таа никогаш не се откажа од природниот изглед.
Exactly no one has asked about my hair care routine 😂, so this feels about right 😬😀. Have you tried @virtuelabs, yet? My sweet friend of twenty years @hairbyadir has been working on this brand since its inception three years ago. I fell for #VirtueLabs as soon as he shared with me and now I’m working with them to help spread the word—because it NO JOKE will change what is happening on your head. Oh yes, I mean what I say. Give it a shot. #wetsuitnotincluded #happybirthdayvirtue #hiadir♥️ . #withVIRTUE #ad
Таа најмногу се гордее на својата работа – Амбасадор на детските права.
All babies are born with the same potential for greatness; the day they leave the hospital — everything changes. Eastern Kentucky has lost its economic engine and has been at the center of the opioid epidemic. As always, when tragedy strikes, our youngest citizens are the hardest hit. @savethechildren is serving 27,500 kids in Kentucky. There isn’t an aspect of these kids’ lives Save doesn’t try to make better. There isn’t a kid in Kentucky that doesn’t have my heart. ♥️
Ги обожава животните, и не само кучињата, туку и кокошките кои ги има во својот двор.
Таа е навистина пожртвуван пријател.
On my good days, people ask if we’re sisters, but more often than I care to admit—the assumption is mother/daughter. We aren’t actually related —but I’ll claim her. For seven years, Maureen Grosser has planned my life, been my constant travel buddy (Mo wouldn’t miss a Save the Children site visit for anything), helped me look organized (🙅🏻♀️), and competent at things like SignupGenius(🙅🏻♀️), and, most of all, this very platform. People ask what social media company I use—well, I sit in the excellent company of @mogrosser, noodling on ideas, and edits, and captions, playing to our morphed-into-one funny bone. Mo isn’t one to want attention, but she’s in lockup with me at my crazy house and it’s her birthday. Plus it’s time I post something without her approval, for crying out loud. Happy birthday, Mosie, we are lucky to have you here with us, today and always. We love you. ♥️🎈🎉♥️
Благодарна им е на луѓето кои веруваат во неа.
If you’re looking to have a Good Mom Day 🏆, homemade soft pretzels should do the trick. ♥️🥨♥️ Perfect for passing back to kids on their way to soccer/swim/ballet/coding/piano 🙄😬 (add in @onceuponafarm’s new bottled smoothies and ⭐️⭐️⭐️—sorry, shameless plug, but its true!)…I’ve tried a bunch of recipes 👵🏻 and love @altonbrown’s Homemade Soft Pretzels, below. . Ingredients: 1 1/2 cups warm water 1 Tbsp sugar 2 tsp kosher salt 1 pkg active dry yeast 22 oz AP flour (appx. 4 1/2 cups) 2 oz unsalted butter, melted Vegetable oil, for pan 10 cups water 2/3 cup baking soda 1 lg egg yolk beaten with 1 Tbsp water . 1. Combine water, sugar and salt in bowl of a stand mixer and sprinkle yeast on top. Allow to sit for 5 mins, until mixture begins to foam. 2. Add flour and butter and, using dough hook attachment (I START PADDLE//GO HOOK), mix on low speed until well combined. Change to medium speed and knead until dough is smooth and pulls away from side of the bowl, appx. 4-5 mins. Remove dough from bowl, clean bowl and oil it well with vegetable oil. Return dough to the bowl, cover with plastic wrap and sit in a warm place for appx. 50-55 mins, until dough has doubled in size. 3. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line 2 half-sheet pans with parchment paper and lightly brush with vegetable oil. Set aside. 4. Bring 10 cups of water and baking soda to a rolling boil in an 8qt saucepan. 5. In the meantime, turn dough out onto a slightly oiled work surface and divide into 8 equal pieces (I did 16, but think you could even do 24! 🤷🏻♀️). Roll out each piece of dough into a rope. Make a U-shape with the rope, holding ends of the rope, cross them over each other and press onto the bottom of the U in order to form the shape of a pretzel. Place onto parchment-lined pan. 6. Place pretzels into the boiling water, 1 by 1 (I did 2 by 2 and nothing bad happened 😬), for 30 seconds. Remove them from water using a large flat spatula. Return to the pan, brush the top of each pretzel with the beaten egg yolk mixture and sprinkle with salt. Bake until dark golden brown in color, appx. 12-14 mins. Transfer to a cooling rack for at least 5 mins before serving. 7. Yum! Yum yum.
Ја дели љубовта кон здравата храна и вежбањето со другите.
Таа тешко но упорно ја надминала несигурноста поради својот изглед.
Одржува одлични односи со поранешниот маж и по разводот, неколку пати досега му помага и го носи на лекување од алкохолизмот иако повеќе не се во брак.
Таа е горда на своите долгогодишни пријателства.
When @weelicious and I became friends—sixteen years and six kids ago!—we would have laughed to imagine ourselves talking smoothies to such a lovely group. What did we know, anyway—today was awesome! I am so proud of everything you do for families, Catherine, thank you for sharing your sunshine with @onceuponafarm and me. 🌞♥️ . A big thank you to everyone for coming and to @dr.organicmommy for hosting us. XXX . Snag @weelicious’ inspiring book #SmoothieProject immediately! Go! AND—@onceuponafarm’s NEW line of bottled Plant-based, Probiotic, Protein smoothies are available now at a store near you. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜
For 25 years I’ve stood at the stage door to watch @alvinailey dancers leave after a performance—a silent thank you from me to them. Now that I’ve outed myself as a dance geek 🤓 and huge fan 🙋🏻♀️—they stop and give me a squeeze. I die. ♥️♥️♥️ @hbdance and @yannicklebrun—and to all of the incredible company at the Kennedy Center last night—thank you for sharing your dance with us. You were transcendent as ever. X