9.2 C
Скопје
Актуелно

21:40 Кралицата Елизабета се обрати до нацијата: Ќе успееме во борбата против…

21:40 Најголемите пет фудбалски „кражби“ во 21 век! (ВИДЕО)

21:30 Патрик Стјуард секој ден чита по еден сонет од Шекспир за…

21:11 Скопје како во филмот „Јас сум легенда“, само без зомби (ФОТО+ВИДЕО)

21:00 Многумина не веруваа дека таа е најубавата жена за 2019 година…

Многумина не веруваа дека таа е најубавата жена за 2019 година – Но не е се во изгледот, има нешто и во душата! (ФОТО)

од Слободен печат0

Можеби не ги исполнува сите стандарди за убавина, но оваа актерка дефинитивно има неверојатна внатрешна убавина.

Џенифер Гарнер (47) минатата година беше прогласена за најубавата жена на светот. Многу се побунија говорејќи дека таа е „далеку од најубавата жена“. На некои им пречеше што таа не е во „цветот на младоста“ или што „нема исклучително згодно тело“, но никој не можеше да го негира нејзиното прекрасно срце.

профимедиа

Џенифер Гарнер зрачи со добрина и тоа е поважно од надворешната убавина.

Таа е неверојатна мајка, а тоа го призна и Бен Афлек по разводот за кој и денес жали.

профимедиа

Таа знае дека без мака и напорна работа нема ништо. Од малечка таа вредно работи на својата кариера.

профимедиа

Славата не ја промени. Таа никогаш не се откажа од природниот изглед.

Таа најмногу се гордее на својата работа – Амбасадор на детските права.

Ги обожава животните, и не само кучињата, туку и кокошките кои ги има во својот двор.

Таа е навистина пожртвуван пријател.

View this post on Instagram

On my good days, people ask if we’re sisters, but more often than I care to admit—the assumption is mother/daughter. We aren’t actually related —but I’ll claim her. For seven years, Maureen Grosser has planned my life, been my constant travel buddy (Mo wouldn’t miss a Save the Children site visit for anything), helped me look organized (🙅🏻‍♀️), and competent at things like SignupGenius(🙅🏻‍♀️), and, most of all, this very platform. People ask what social media company I use—well, I sit in the excellent company of @mogrosser, noodling on ideas, and edits, and captions, playing to our morphed-into-one funny bone. Mo isn’t one to want attention, but she’s in lockup with me at my crazy house and it’s her birthday. Plus it’s time I post something without her approval, for crying out loud. Happy birthday, Mosie, we are lucky to have you here with us, today and always. We love you. ♥️🎈🎉♥️

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

Благодарна им е на луѓето кои веруваат во неа.

View this post on Instagram

If you’re looking to have a Good Mom Day 🏆, homemade soft pretzels should do the trick. ♥️🥨♥️ Perfect for passing back to kids on their way to soccer/swim/ballet/coding/piano 🙄😬 (add in @onceuponafarm’s new bottled smoothies and ⭐️⭐️⭐️—sorry, shameless plug, but its true!)…I’ve tried a bunch of recipes 👵🏻 and love @altonbrown’s Homemade Soft Pretzels, below. . Ingredients: 1 1/2 cups warm water 1 Tbsp sugar 2 tsp kosher salt 1 pkg active dry yeast 22 oz AP flour (appx. 4 1/2 cups) 2 oz unsalted butter, melted Vegetable oil, for pan 10 cups water 2/3 cup baking soda 1 lg egg yolk beaten with 1 Tbsp water . 1. Combine water, sugar and salt in bowl of a stand mixer and sprinkle yeast on top. Allow to sit for 5 mins, until mixture begins to foam. 2. Add flour and butter and, using dough hook attachment (I START PADDLE//GO HOOK), mix on low speed until well combined. Change to medium speed and knead until dough is smooth and pulls away from side of the bowl, appx. 4-5 mins. Remove dough from bowl, clean bowl and oil it well with vegetable oil. Return dough to the bowl, cover with plastic wrap and sit in a warm place for appx. 50-55 mins, until dough has doubled in size. 3. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line 2 half-sheet pans with parchment paper and lightly brush with vegetable oil. Set aside. 4. Bring 10 cups of water and baking soda to a rolling boil in an 8qt saucepan. 5. In the meantime, turn dough out onto a slightly oiled work surface and divide into 8 equal pieces (I did 16, but think you could even do 24! 🤷🏻‍♀️). Roll out each piece of dough into a rope. Make a U-shape with the rope, holding ends of the rope, cross them over each other and press onto the bottom of the U in order to form the shape of a pretzel. Place onto parchment-lined pan. 6. Place pretzels into the boiling water, 1 by 1 (I did 2 by 2 and nothing bad happened 😬), for 30 seconds. Remove them from water using a large flat spatula. Return to the pan, brush the top of each pretzel with the beaten egg yolk mixture and sprinkle with salt. Bake until dark golden brown in color, appx. 12-14 mins. Transfer to a cooling rack for at least 5 mins before serving. 7. Yum! Yum yum.

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

Ја дели љубовта кон здравата храна и вежбањето со другите.

Таа тешко но упорно ја надминала несигурноста поради својот изглед.

Одржува одлични односи со поранешниот маж и по разводот, неколку пати досега му помага и го носи на лекување од алкохолизмот иако повеќе не се во брак.

профимедиа

Таа е горда на своите долгогодишни пријателства.

Прочитајте и...  Приказната на Џо Егзотик го освојува светот - Бизарно добра серија што ќе ја изгледате во еден здив

Прочитај повеќе

Патрик Стјуард секој ден чита по еден сонет од Шекспир за луѓето во изолација

Слободен печат

Сите тврдат дека Марија Шерифовиќ ја покажа саканата личност – Објави фотографија од автомобил како се држат за раце (ФОТО)

Слободен печат

Приказната на Џо Егзотик го освојува светот – Бизарно добра серија што ќе ја изгледате во еден здив

В. Т.

Браво Џенифер: Погледнете како актерката ја изненади медицинската сестра заболена од коронавирусот! (ВИДЕО)

Слободен печат

УПЛАТЕНИ МИЛИОНИ ДОЛАРИ Ова се познатите личности кои донираа пари во борбата против коронавирусот

Слободен печат

ПРЕПОРАКИ ОД ИЗОЛАЦИЈА: Вежби во домашни услови со Маја Талевска Печников (ВИДЕО)

Јасмина Кантарџиева Димков

Остави Коментар

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Прочитај повеќе

Фантазија од вкусови за вашата вечера денес – Подгответе ги овие американски палачинки и уживајте!

Слободен печат

Заборавениот „Американски план“: Жените биле затворани зашто се верувало дека се сексуално неморални (ФОТО)

Слободен печат

Колку килограми имаат ѕвездите за нивната висина, ќе се зачудите од некои колку се ниски, а од други колку се „лесни“

Слободен печат

Поранешното момче и го уништи лицето, таа закрепна и сега ги краси насловните страници (ФОТО)

Слободен печат

Хороскопски знаци кои многу лесно можат да ве исфрлат од животот

Михаило Донев

Еве која убавица се грижи за стајлингот на Роналдо во карантин (ВИДЕО)

Слободен печат