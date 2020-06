Многумина ја нарекувале шестиот член на „Ролинг Стоунс“: Анита Паленберг е девојката која ги освои мажите на познатиот бенд!

View this post on Instagram

Heartbreaking, desperate news to wake up to. I’m shocked to learn that it was even possible for you to die, my love. Shed some tears this morning that is for sure. You're truly the most beautiful creature I've ever seen. You've inspired me so much through these last years and will continue to inspire me, today and forever. The ultimate muse and the first effortlessly cool rock chick, but you're so much more than that. You will always shine brighter than all the stars in the sky combined. And I love you, I'll love you forever. We'll all meet again, bellissima pariolina de Roma. ♥️