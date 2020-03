Медицинска сестра во Атланта: Ни ги крадат дезинфициенсите, а маски има сѐ помалку (ВИДЕО)

If you want to know how it feels like to be a nurse right now you can watch this. This is probably as raw and emotional you will ever see me and if you can help please do, wherever you live in this world. And STAY HOME. Please.Atlanta Folks:https://www.emoryhealthcare.org/covid/how-to-help.html

Publiée par Sonja Ender Reinert sur Vendredi 27 mars 2020