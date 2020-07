Мамин син: На американски боксер тренер му е неговата мајка

View this post on Instagram

@floydmayweather hit me late last night for some sparring. I’m thinking I’m gonna get an old inactive Money mayweather. But I got glimpses of pretty boy Floyd!! This old man is DIFFERENT 😂😂..Learn so much everytime I share the ring with him! #hardwork #dedication #AlwaysWorking #TeamMommasBoy #OldmanThoughtiWasntReady