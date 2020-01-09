Кралските експерти: Меган има целосна контрола над животот на принцот Хари (ФОТО) - Слободен печат

Хари престанал да се дружи и со долгогодишните пријатели и станал позатворен.
Принцот Хари (35) целосно се промени откако ја запозна Меган Маркл (38), велат експертите за кралското семејство, пишува PageSix. Уверени се дека Меган стои зад одлуката да се повлечат од кралските должности и дека неговата сопруга го наговорила на тоа.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
– Таа е таа која сакаше повторно да живее во Канада и Калифорнија, каде се чувствува среќно. Сака да го оттргне синот Арчи од рестриктивните и наметливи политики на Бекингемската палата, велат кралските експерти.
Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph to commemorate and honour the men and women who have lost their lives in conflict. As shared at last night’s Festival of Remembrance, this quote embodies the sacrifice of those that serve: • “When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today.” • For more details of this week of Remembrance and their Royal Highness’s recognition for those who serve, please see previous posts. #WeWillRememberThem #Remembrance Photo © PA
– Односот меѓу браќата е напнат откако Хари ја запозна Меган, но работите се влошија откако тие се венчаа. Хари и Меган не поминуваа многу време заедно со Вилијам и Кејт, а жените воопшто не се ни согласуваа. Вилијам и Кејт се повеќе формални и се согласуваат со кралскиот протокол, а Хари и Меган се целосно спротивни. Немаат ништо заедничко, изјави извор од кралското семејство.
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. • This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. • Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. #FestivalOfRemembrance #WeWillRememberThem Photo © PA / Royal British Legion
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined hundreds of veterans and their families at the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, to honour and remember those who lost their lives in service of their country. Their Royal Highnesses each planted a Cross of Remembrance, paying respect to those who have served in our Armed Forces. They were then honoured to spend time meeting with veterans and family members from all areas of the Armed forces – from those who have served in past campaigns to more recent conflicts. This is the seventh time The Duke has attended the Field of Remembrance – having previously accompanied The Duke of Edinburgh for several years. The Duchess of Sussex was grateful to be able to join her husband on this important day and to personally recognise those who have served. #remembrance #lestweforget
– Никој не може да го обвинува Хари што сака да ја заштити сопругата, на која навистина и е тешко со британските медиуми. Хари навистина ја сака и сака да биде среќна и сигурна, а уште поважно, сака таа да не страда како неговата мајка Дијана. А, сега холивудските пријатели на Меган станале пријатели и на Хари, како на пример семејството Клуни. Таа ја презема контролата над неговиот живот, велат експертите.
“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs Photo and video © SussexRoyal Thanks to PA for additional images and footage