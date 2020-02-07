Изгледа 30 години помладо: Вдовицата на Дејвид Боуви им зададе удар на помладите колешки (ФОТО) - Слободен печат

View this post on Instagram

#BeautyFriday 1988 but make it 2020! Dress by Donna Karan Collection 1988 Jewelry @kwiatdiamonds Hair @ericwilliams124 Makeup @kilprity using @imancosmetics! Products: Face: Second to None Stick Foundation, Luxury Pressed Powder Cheeks: Luxury Contour Trio, Blushing Powder Eyes: Perfect Eyebrow Pencil, Eye Shadow Pencil in Mystery Lips: Luxury Moisturizing Lipstick in Sheer Iced Tea, Lip Shimmer in Velvet Products available on this post or IMANcosmetics.com! #IMANcosmetics #BeautyForYourSkinTone