Изгледа 30 години помладо: Вдовицата на Дејвид Боуви им зададе удар на помладите колешки (ФОТО) - Слободен печат

И оваа година во Њујорк се одржа хуманитарна вечера во организација на фондацијата Амфар, на која веќе традиционално им се оддава почит на поединци кои дале голем придонес во борбата против сидата, а спомениот настан многумина го доживуваат и како неофицијален почеток на позната недела на модата во Њујорк.

На црвениот тепих во средата навечер се појавија бројни славни дами, а главна ѕвезда на овогодинешната гала вечера дефинитивно беше прекрасната 64-годишна манекенка и голема хуманитарка Иман.

Вдовицата на легендарниот пејач Дејвид Боуви изгледаше беспрекорно во црна креација со бели детали, а токму како и неа, за црн фустан се одлучи и Нина Агдал, дански модел и поранешна девојка на холивудскиот актер Леонардо Дикаприо.

View this post on Instagram

While I’ve known you for a while it was always obvious you were set apart and above, still how gratifying to behold you now as you lead British Vogue, creating not only the moment but the millennium. They say that black technically isn’t a color. Well, thanks to Edward, it is now and it’s everywhere! For those of us here tonight who’re old enough to recall, we well remember how when AIDS first hit, amfAR was the archangel who led us through the killing fields: We all pinned our prayers on amfAR, and amfAR were all we had. In those days, with the exception of our networks of friends doing what little we could for friends and family dying from AIDS, amfAR was not only the first to help us, amfAR immediately dedicated itself to finding a cure to stop the demon.” Iman Thank you @amfar and thank you my dearest friend @edward_enninful for presenting my award to me! @donnakaranthewoman @glemaud @zacposen @ashleylongshoreart @altonmason @matthewmichaellopez @heidiklum @ellenvonunwerth

A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on

