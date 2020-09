Исповед на една мајка: Ме осудуваат бидејќи децата ми ги чуваат бабата и дедото, но ми треба одмор!

View this post on Instagram

As I was walking around the lake with the kids, I tried to stop the them to take a picture. A random lady stopped and asked if I wanted her to take one of all three of us. I said no thank you and that I wasn’t ready for a picture. As we were walking away, Arianna asked what I meant “not ready for a picture”. I realized that I didn’t know how to answer her, and that I was teaching her something I have always been trying not to. I realized that in that moment I was teaching her that my messy bun, sweaty face, and no make up, was not good enough for a picture. And also, these are the moments my kids will remember the most. Our random walks around the lake, going to parks, and having random picnics. They won’t remember the days I got dressed up, did my makeup, and was “photo ready”. So I pulled them to the side during the rest of our walk, and I snapped this picture. And honestly I think this is my favourite picture ever, of us. It’s real, it’s life, it’s reality with two young kids. ❤️ #momlife