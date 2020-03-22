ИСПЛИВА ТАЈНА НА КРАЛСКОТО СЕМЕЈСТВО – Кралицата Елизабета на Меган и забранила една работа, но не и на Кејт!

Иако делуваше дека Меган Маркл откако се омажи за принцот Хари ги имаше сите привилегии во кралското семејство, тоа сепак не било така.
Како сопруга на британскиот принц Хари, Меган можела да има венчавка вредна цело богатство, обновен дворец, но не и колекцијата на накит на кралицата Елизабета, пренесуваат медиумите.
View this post on Instagram
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Кралскиот накит игра важна улога во протоколот, особено е важно кралското правило дека само сопругите на принцовите можат да го користат и само тие можат да носат круни.
Меган често сака да носи накит со скриени детали, како прстенот на кој го пишува датумот на раѓањето на нејзиниот син Арчи.
View this post on Instagram
To all of our Kiwi followers, sending our very best to each of you on Waitangi Day! 🇳🇿 • As a commonwealth country and a realm, today we honour the spirit and diversity of New Zealand, and we feel particularly reminded of the special time we had there during our tour in 2018. • The Duke and Duchess send their best wishes to all the people of New Zealand. I tēnei rā, ka tuku mihi maioha te Tiuka me te Tāhihi ki ngā iwi katoa o Aotearoa. Image © PA / High Commissioner
Mеган носеше и неколку парчиња накит од починатата принцеза Дијана. Меган би можела повторно да носи дел од кралскиот накит, нормално доколку кралицата го дозволи тоа. Но, кралицата Елизабета никогаш не и позајмила накит, освен на денот на венчавката со Хари, кога ја носеше круната, која и припаѓала на бабата на кралицата.
View this post on Instagram
🇮🇪 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Ireland on a three day tour. The couple will make stops in County Meath, County Kildare and Galway and are looking forward to meeting a broad range of people from the creative arts, business and charity sectors. The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh last visited Ireland in 2011, during a state visit. It was the first visit by a reigning British monarch to the area that is now the Republic of Ireland since the 1911 tour, by her grandfather King George V. Head over to @kensingtonroyal to follow the tour!
Маркл се надеваше дека на венчавката ќе носи смарагдна круна, но кралицата не и дозволи, а тоа уште тогаш предизвика напнатост во односите.
Сепак, Кејт Мидлтон има дозвола да го носи кралскиот накит, па токму затоа постои чувството дека кралицата ги фаворизира сопругите на принцовие кои се први на ред за наследство.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of @TheRoyalFamily for the annual #CommonwealthDay Service at Westminster Abbey. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 54 countries working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals — the Commonwealth theme for 2020 is Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming. Her Majesty The Queen was 26 years old when she became Head of the Commonwealth in 1952 — important symbolic and unifying role. As Head, Her Majesty personally reinforces the links by which the Commonwealth joins people together from around the world. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, this year’s Service celebrated the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. #CommonwealthDelivers