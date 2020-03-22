7 C
Скопје
Актуелно

20:19 Жена му на Том Хенкс лудо се забавува во карантин: Шармантната…

20:19 Почнува европско клиничко испитување со хлорокин или хлорокинин против коронавирусот

20:14 Во Србија од коронавирус денес заболени уште 34 лица, вкупно заразени…

20:12 ИСПЛИВА ТАЈНА НА КРАЛСКОТО СЕМЕЈСТВО – Кралицата Елизабета на Меган и…

20:11 ВО ЖИВО: Министерот Филипче одговара на прашања од граѓаните

ИСПЛИВА ТАЈНА НА КРАЛСКОТО СЕМЕЈСТВО – Кралицата Елизабета на Меган и забранила една работа, но не и на Кејт!

од Слободен печат0

Иако делуваше дека Меган Маркл откако се омажи за принцот Хари ги имаше сите привилегии во кралското семејство, тоа сепак не било така.

Како сопруга на британскиот принц Хари, Меган можела да има венчавка вредна цело богатство, обновен дворец, но не и колекцијата на накит на кралицата Елизабета, пренесуваат медиумите.

View this post on Instagram

This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Кралскиот накит игра важна улога во протоколот, особено е важно кралското правило дека само сопругите на принцовите можат да го користат и само тие можат да носат круни.

Меган често сака да носи накит со скриени детали, како прстенот на кој го пишува датумот на раѓањето на нејзиниот син Арчи.

Mеган носеше и неколку парчиња накит од починатата принцеза Дијана. Меган би можела повторно да носи дел од кралскиот накит, нормално доколку кралицата го дозволи тоа. Но, кралицата Елизабета никогаш не и позајмила накит, освен на денот на венчавката со Хари, кога ја носеше круната, која и припаѓала на бабата на кралицата.

Маркл се надеваше дека на венчавката ќе носи смарагдна круна, но кралицата не и дозволи, а тоа уште тогаш предизвика напнатост во односите.

Сепак, Кејт Мидлтон има дозвола да го носи кралскиот накит, па токму затоа постои чувството дека кралицата ги фаворизира сопругите на принцовие кои се први на ред за наследство.

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of @TheRoyalFamily for the annual #CommonwealthDay Service at Westminster Abbey. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 54 countries working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals — the Commonwealth theme for 2020 is Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming. Her Majesty The Queen was 26 years old when she became Head of the Commonwealth in 1952 — important symbolic and unifying role. As Head, Her Majesty personally reinforces the links by which the Commonwealth joins people together from around the world. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, this year’s Service celebrated the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. #CommonwealthDelivers

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

 

Прочитајте и...  Јована Костадиновска, водителка: Благодарна сум на животот што имам за кого да живеам

Прочитај повеќе

Јована Костадиновска, водителка: Благодарна сум на животот што имам за кого да живеам

Јасмина Кантарџиева Димков

Кралицата Елизабета и принцот Филип се сакаат повеќе од 70 години: Смислата за хумор е многу важна (ФОТО)

Слободен печат

Самоизолацијата не е време за обновување на врската: Не им праќајте пораки на бившите!

Слободен печат

Кој е паничар, а кому не му е гајле, Овните веруваат дека се отпорни на вирус, а Девицата е крал на дезинфекциите!

Слободен печат

Израдувајте ги дечињата, супер рецепт за карамелизирани јаболки

Слободен печат

Еден од најнаселените градови, а сега „град на духовите“: Сан Франциско празен поради изолацијата! (ВИДЕО)

Слободен печат

Остави Коментар

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Прочитај повеќе

Дали Клеопатра навистина ја убила змија? Теоријата за змиското каснувањето

Слободен печат

Овој е единствен човек на светот кој не може да добие корона, а спаѓа во ризична група!

Слободен печат

Јавните личности со единствена порака од самоизолација: Седи дома!

Кристина Апостолова

Денеска се слави Младенци, празник на љубовта, младоста и бракот

Слободен печат

Познатите Хрвати се во шок по земјотресот: Врескав од страв, сè уште се тресам!

Слободен печат

Германска докторка: Коронавирусот лесно се отстранува од рацете, мијте ги темелно и често!

Слободен печат