Има само шест години и е вистинско кошаркарско чудо! (ВИДЕО)

View this post on Instagram

The opps told me you be going to hard, you be shooting too much, you be going too far‼️#nike #nikebasketball #nikegirls #jordan #lebron #atlanta #hardworkisundefeated #mambacita #love #training #queen #blacklivesmatter #blackgirlmagic #newyork #losangeles #chicago #beautiful #wnba #squad🆙