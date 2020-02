Идната водителка на Евровизија под голем притисок призна дека е трансродова личност! (ФОТО) - Слободен печат

View this post on Instagram

GOOD EVENING EUROPE 🎤✨ I am beyond honored and thrilled to announce that I’m the online host for #ESC2020 ❤️😱 – I’ll appear on all three @eurovision live shows AND host a special YouTube series with this year’s participating artists in ROTTERDAM! 🇳🇱 – #OpenUp @songfestival.avrotros Photography by @williamrutten