4 C
Скопје
Актуелно

16:19 Повторно ќе ги излудува Перез и Зидан, Бејл не планира да…

16:00 „Иста судбина“ е името на првата заедничка песна на Сузана Турунџиева…

15:57 Анкета: Една петтина од Србите би прифатиле извинување од НАТО поради…

15:52 Официјално: Прандели не е повеќе тренер на Фиорентина

15:50 Бесими: Министерството за финансии ќе основа Академија за јавни финансии

ФОТО+ВИДЕО | Голем пожар во дом за стари лица во Њујорк: Едно лице загина, а двајца пожарникари се повредени

од Слободен печат0

Голем пожар изби рано изутринава во дом за стари и изнемоштени лица во округот Рокленд во Њујорк, чии штитеници се евакуирани.

Пожарот изби еден час и 40 минути по полноќ по локално време, а властите информираа дека едно лице настрадало, додека двајца пожарникари се повредени.

На видео снимки, кои се појавија на социјалните мрежи и во медиумите, се гледа голем пожар и густ чад, а пожарникарите се обидуваат да го изгаснат.

Прочитајте и...  Албанци со измама се лекувале во Италија, здравствениот систем оштетен за над милион евра

Поврзани вести

Анкета: Една петтина од Србите би прифатиле извинување од НАТО поради бомбардирањето

Слободен печат

Бесими: Министерството за финансии ќе основа Академија за јавни финансии

Слободен печат

Демократскиот сојуз донесе одлука за самостоен настап на локалните избори

Слободен печат

Еколошка акција на езерото Матка

Слободен печат

Грција по повод Денот на независноста уште еднаш ја нагласи поддршката за интеграција на Северна Македонија во ЕУ

Слободен печат

Италијанскиот суд пресуди: Суспензијата на лекарите кои одбиваат да се вакцинираат е законска

Слободен печат

Остави Коментар

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.