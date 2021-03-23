ФОТО+ВИДЕО | Голем пожар во дом за стари лица во Њујорк: Едно лице загина, а двајца пожарникари се повредени

Голем пожар изби рано изутринава во дом за стари и изнемоштени лица во округот Рокленд во Њујорк, чии штитеници се евакуирани.

Breaking news in Spring Valley, NY: A long-term care facility erupted in flames overnight. This is a massive, massive fire. We are working to learn the extent of the injuries. #abc7NY https://t.co/yQDitp7II5 pic.twitter.com/WBeZL4Osik — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) March 23, 2021

Пожарот изби еден час и 40 минути по полноќ по локално време, а властите информираа дека едно лице настрадало, додека двајца пожарникари се повредени.

“Numerous” residents and firefighters were injured in a large fire at an assisted living home in Spring Valley, New York, on Tuesday morning, officials said. More than 100 residents were evacuated. https://t.co/Ke86SwTvRi — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 23, 2021

На видео снимки, кои се појавија на социјалните мрежи и во медиумите, се гледа голем пожар и густ чад, а пожарникарите се обидуваат да го изгаснат.