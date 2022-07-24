We recommend you

Macron: An agreement on Iran's nuclear program is still possible

Emanuel Macron / Photo: EPA-EFE / RONALD WITTEK

The French president Emmanuel Macron considers that "it is still possible" to restart the the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but under the condition that "the intervention is done as soon as possible", the Elysee Palace announced last night immediately after the conversation between Macron and his Iranian colleague Ebrahim Raisi.

After months of stalled talks in Vienna to revive the deal, Macron expressed disappointment at the lack of progress and asked Raisi for Iran to return to implementing its nuclear deal obligations.

Under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Tehran was offered the lifting of some of the sanctions that were stifling its economy in exchange for a drastic reduction in its nuclear program placed under strict UN control.

The US, however, unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and reinstated the punitive measures. In response, Iran gradually withdrew from its commitments.

The agreement on Iran's nuclear program, whose official name is the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed in Vienna in July 2015 by Iran and the "5 plus 1" group, which consisted of five permanent members of the Security Council of the UN. (China, France, Russia, Great Britain, USA) and Germany, as a signatory on behalf of the EU.

